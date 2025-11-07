When it comes to this info, pet parents are as curious as.... you fill in the blank.

Cats come in a variety of shapes and sizes. There are many breeds, but most cats are domestic mixed breeds (domestic shorthair or domestic longhair). However, numerous features help distinguish one breed from another: Cats can be sleek and angular, plush and round, tailless or tuft-tailed, and chatty or silent.

Pet parents seem to have a natural curiosity about their cat’s breed. To satisfy that curiosity, you can examine your cat’s physical traits and behavior, or use tools such as breed ID apps and DNA tests. The purpose of this guide is to give you some tips to help you identify your cat’s breeds and to detail the modern tools that can provide more details about their genetic background.

Main takeaways You can’t tell the breed of a cat just by looking at them.

Combining physical traits with behavior can provide valuable insights into a breed.

New technology, such as apps and DNA tests, can help identify a breed.

DNA tests can help identify genetic diseases to be aware of.

What makes a cat a specific breed?

What is the definition of a breed? It’s a population of cats with traits that came about through selective breeding and are predictable. Those traits are recorded in a registry. To be a specific breed, a cat must: