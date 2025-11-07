How to Identify Cat Breeds: Traits, Apps, and DNA Testing
When it comes to this info, pet parents are as curious as.... you fill in the blank.
In This Article:
What Makes a Cat a Specific Breed? How to Identify Cat Breeds Apps and Technology That Can Help
Cats come in a variety of shapes and sizes. There are many breeds, but most cats are domestic mixed breeds (domestic shorthair or domestic longhair). However, numerous features help distinguish one breed from another: Cats can be sleek and angular, plush and round, tailless or tuft-tailed, and chatty or silent.
Pet parents seem to have a natural curiosity about their cat’s breed. To satisfy that curiosity, you can examine your cat’s physical traits and behavior, or use tools such as breed ID apps and DNA tests. The purpose of this guide is to give you some tips to help you identify your cat’s breeds and to detail the modern tools that can provide more details about their genetic background.
What makes a cat a specific breed?
What is the definition of a breed? It’s a population of cats with traits that came about through selective breeding and are predictable. Those traits are recorded in a registry. To be a specific breed, a cat must: