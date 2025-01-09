And what do you do about it?

There’s nothing cuter than snuggling with a warm, purring, cat-loaf, but when they leave behind a streak of foul-smelling anal gland secretions, it’s definitely less cute. You may not realize at first that this is the problem; sometimes cat parents think these secretions are poop because they can be brownish in color and have a strong odor. However, anal gland secretions tend to be a much smaller amount than what a cat would poop.

They also don’t require your cat to contract their belly the way they do when they are having a bowel movement. If you have determined that your cat is releasing anal gland fluid, you’ll want to get to the bottom of why this is happening. The good news is that most of the time, this is not a serious medical problem and with proper treatment and management, it should resolve. Read on to learn more about anal gland problems in cats.

There are many possible reasons why your cat may have anal gland discharge and it is important to determine the cause in order to treat them properly.

Most causes of anal gland discharge are very treatable and likely to resolve.

When is anal gland leaking a serious issue?

Anal gland leaking can become a more serious problem if it is happening frequently or it is accompanied by other medical problems. Some helpful guidelines to consider include:

When to monitor

If you just noticed your cat’s anal gland discharge once, and they are otherwise acting fine, you can monitor them at home to see if the problem recurs or if any other health concerns arise. Once you are aware of the issue, keep an eye out for signs they are uncomfortable including scooting, licking their hind end obsessively, and other signs of pain.

When to seek veterinary care

If you notice that your cat has anal gland discharge repeatedly, it is important to get it checked out as this is not normally a recurring finding. It is also important to see a vet if your cat has other signs of illness or pain opens in a new tab , including diarrhea, vomiting, loss of appetite, lethargy, bleeding from the anal gland region opens in a new tab , or other changes in their health or behavior.

What causes anal gland discharge in cats?

Abnormal anal gland discharge is caused by problems that interfere with the normal function of the anal glands. The anal glands are two small sacs located within the wall of the anus at the 4 o’clock and 8 o’clock positions. Each gland has a small tube or duct that leads to the outside, allowing the fluid from inside the gland to be released.

The glands are normally emptied when cats have a bowel movement, and the pressure of the poop presses against the glands, emptying them. The scent from the anal glands is thought to be part of how animals communicate with one another. Problems that interfere with this process at all any level can cause abnormal discharge or leakage from the anal glands. This includes:

Fear

When cats are suddenly frightened or feeling very fearful, they may release fluid from their anal glands. This is typically an isolated incident, although it can recur if they are startled again at another time. It would be accompanied by other very clear signs of fear including vocalizing, piloerection (or puffing up of their fur), growling, or trying to flee opens in a new tab .

Impaction or blockage of the ducts

The ducts that allow the anal glands to drain are very narrow and can become blocked if there is inflammation of the surrounding skin. This can happen due to allergies or other skin conditions, as well as other problems that cause the fluid within the gland to become too thick and dry to easily pass through.

Infection or inflammation

“Anal sacculitis” is the technical term for inflammation of the gland. Conditions that cause generalized inflammation of the skin can also cause inflammation of the anal glands. Additionally, if the anal glands become impacted and the secretions cannot be released, this can lead to infections of the glands and possibly an anal gland abscesses, which is very painful.

Diarrhea or soft stool

The anal glands usually empty during normal defecation as the pressure of the poop pushes against the glands. When a cat has diarrhea opens in a new tab or ongoing soft stool, this prevents the anal glands from emptying normally. As a result, they may become more full, leak, or even become impacted.

Allergies

Skin allergies opens in a new tab lead to inflammation of the skin which can cause the ducts to swell, narrowing their opening and blocking normal emptying of the fluid. Skin inflammation can also cause irritation of the skin around the glands, leading to itchiness, redness, and scooting.

Obesity

Overweight cats opens in a new tab can have many problems that affect their hind end and anal glands. They may have trouble positioning themselves to poop normally, which can interfere with normal emptying of the glands. Additionally, they may have difficulty reaching their hind end to clean it properly, resulting in poop getting stuck around their butt, matted fur, and additional irritation and inflammation of the skin around their anus.

Other medical conditions

More unusual conditions can also result in anal gland problems, but it is important to note that these are uncommon. This includes cancers opens in a new tab , such as anal gland adenocarcinoma, autoimmune skin diseases, or congenital and acquired problems with the rectum and nerves that may interfere with normal pooping.

How to treat and manage anal gland problems in cats

Once you know the underlying cause for your cat’s anal gland problem, you can target them with the most effective treatment. The best place to start is by having your vet do a thorough exam on your cat to determine the problem. Based on these findings, your vet may recommend specific medical or surgical treatments in addition to at-home management. This may include:

Addressing underlying issues

If your cat’s anal gland problem is caused by a specific underlying problem like skin allergies, a food sensitivity, diarrhea, or obesity, you will need to treat these problems first. This may include a diet change opens in a new tab in addition to other specific medications and treatments.

Clean the affected area

If your cat will tolerate you touching them back there, you can gently clean the area with warm water and a gentle pet shampoo. Try to remove any caked-on poop or matted fur. Cats that have more painful conditions opens in a new tab like anal gland abscesses probably won’t let you touch the area, and that is a sign you need to get them to a vet for treatment first.

Warm compress

Applying a warm compress such as a washcloth moistened with warm water can be soothing and help to reduce inflammation. Ideally, a warm compress should be applied two or three times per day for at least 10 minutes each time to maximize the benefits.

If your cat is very painful, however, this may need to be postponed until you see your vet and get your cat’s pain under control first.

Use veterinary-recommended treatments

There are so many possible causes for anal gland issues in cats so it is important to start off by consulting a vet to get an accurate diagnosis and treating with the correct approach. Be sure to follow your vet’s recommendations consistently and finish all medications as directed.

Preventative measures

While not all anal gland problems can be prevented, there are some steps you can take to be proactive. Try to treat underlying conditions like skin problems opens in a new tab , diarrhea, and/or obesity before opens in a new tab anal gland problems occur. If you have a long-haired cat that has problems with matted fur or poop stuck around their hind end, you can have your vet or a groomer shave the fur opens in a new tab back there to help keep the area around their butt clean.

Some vets refer to this as a “ sanitary shave. ” Speak with your vet about whether expressing your cat’s anal glands at home might help prevent ongoing problems, too. While this can be useful in some cases, this can also lead to increased inflammation and scar tissue, which could make it more difficult for the glands to empty normally. Plus, many cats really will not tolerate you messing around back there. So, be sure your vet recommends this and gives you a lesson in how to do so safely and effectively before attempting this at home.

The bottom line:

Cats may leak anal gland secretions for many different reasons.

The good news is that most of the time, this is temporary and there are effective treatments available.

Be sure to see your vet to get an accurate diagnosis and treatment plan started to get your cat feeling better as soon as possible.

FAQs

How do I know if my cat has anal gland issues?

Some of the most common signs of anal gland issues in cats include scooting, licking their butts frequently, a bad odor coming from their hind end, or redness, swelling, pain, or foul-smelling fluid around their butt.

What are signs of an anal gland infection in cats?

Anal gland infections may also result in scooting and licking around their butt. If they are developing an abscess due to the infection, this is very painful so cats may hide, avoid eating, cry, or react when touched in that area. The affected area may also be red, swollen, or bleeding.

When should I consult a vet about anal gland problems?

If the problem is more than just one isolated incident, or they have signs of pain or other changes in their health or behavior, it is important to see a vet.

Can I express my cat’s anal glands at home?

Cat parents can learn how to express their cat’s anal glands opens in a new tab at home, however, the better question to ask is, should you? Most cats will really object to this and it may interfere with your cat’s trust in you if you have to be the one doing this.

Additionally, attempting to express the glands can cause increased inflammation and scar tissue, which can exacerbate problems with the glands. It is important to consult your vet before attempting this and to make sure it is truly necessary.

