Can Cats Eat Spicy Food? Find Out If Spicy Foods Are Healthy or Not

Some of us crave the spicy heat that makes our eyes water, and some of us take a wide berth away from any fiery foods. Whichever category you fall into, you may wonder whether your cat would enjoy the heat associated with eating spicy food.

The truth is cats don’t experience spicy food the same way we do, often making it a more negative experience. Spicy foods can also be very irritating to your cat, so it’s not something you’ll want to feed them. Here’s why.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice opens in a new tab

Main takeaways Cats do possess receptors to detect capsaicin, the component that makes food spicy, but they may react to it a bit differently than we do.

Spice can irritate a cat’s digestive tract, so it’s not recommended to feed them spicy food.

Rather than spicy food, try enticing your kitty with savory foods they enjoy, such as lean meats.

Can cats safely consume spicy foods?

Cats aren’t likely to seek out spicy foods the way that some humans do, but they may eat it out of curiosity or if it’s part of another dish that they’re interested in. However, even a little bit of spiciness can cause irritation in some cats, leading to vomiting opens in a new tab , diarrhea, and stomach pain. Other cats may have a higher tolerance, but it’s best to avoid feeding spicy food to cats altogether.

What is in spicy foods?

The spice or heat that we usually associate with spicy foods is most often due to capsaicin, the compound that makes peppers spicy and helps keep animals from eating them. The more capsaicin, the more heat.

But capsaicin isn’t the only flavor when it comes to spicy foods. They can also have a bit of a bitter taste, something your cat likes to avoid, and they can contain toxic ingredients, such as onions or garlic opens in a new tab .

How spicy food impacts cats

Our mouths have receptors for capsaicin that are responsible for the heat, taste, and even the little bit of pain that we feel when we eat peppers and other spicy foods. While cats also have these receptors, they may not respond to them in quite the same way. In fact, a cat’s palate is fairly unrefined, containing less than 500 tastebuds, as compared to our 9,000.

With fewer taste buds, cats likely experience heat and pain from eating capsaicin but might not get the full flavor effect as we do. The immediate inflammation and pain triggered by capsaicin can also lead to irritation of the digestive tract.

Potential risks and negative health impacts

When you’re dealing with digestive irritation, you’re looking at vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and likely a decreased appetite. Cats may also drool or paw at their mouth or have difficulty swallowing.

Capsaicin aside, spicy foods containing onions opens in a new tab and garlic can be even more of an issue as these ingredients can be toxic to cats, cause digestive issues, and, if they eat enough, cause damage to red blood cells.

Signs your cat has eaten spicy food

If your cat eats spicy food, they may experience symptoms such as drooling, vomiting, diarrhea or not eating. These signs usually last a day or two and then your kitty will be back to normal.

What to do if your cat eats spicy food

Fortunately, most spicy food encounters in our cats aren’t more than just a taste. However, sometimes the aforementioned symptoms can last longer than a few days or become severe. In these cases, contact your veterinarian as medical intervention may be necessary.

Why are cats even interested in spicy food?

For most cats, the smell of spicy food alone will be enough to turn up their nose; Most cats will be indifferent or will avoid spicy foods. However, there are always a few critters who let curiosity overcome them and sneak a taste — likely because it’s something you are eating and they just can’t help themselves. For those cats, thankfully, most won’t eat more than just a bite once the heat kicks in.

Healthy alternatives to spicy food for cats

Cats really don’t need anything other than good quality cat food, but we’re only human and when they come at us with those begging eyes, it can be hard to resist. Rather than sharing your jerk chicken or curry with your cat, reach for healthier options opens in a new tab , such as:

Remember, these foods should be considered treats and only fed in moderation. Thoroughly wash and remove any skins, peels, or seeds. Serve plain, without any seasonings or additions.

Related article opens in a new tab Can Cats Eat Cinnamon? opens in a new tab You love the spice in your mulled wine and cider. Learn if your cat can enjoy it.

Can cats taste when something is spicy?

A cat’s sense of taste is fairly basic, so when they eat spicy food, they don’t get the full extent of the experience. Instead, they feel the heat and pain without really experiencing the taste. Because of this, most cats actively avoid spicy food.

References