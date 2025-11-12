Best Outdoor Cat Trees of 2025: Top 10 Picks Reviewed

For the kitty who longs for the great outdoors (but needs to stay safe).

Spending time outside can be incredibly beneficial for cats. It’s a highly stimulating environment for them and having enough space to run around is great for their health. Per veterinary recommendation, cats should not be unattended outdoors for their general safety. However, catios have become a relatively new phenomenon that gives cats the best of both worlds. If you’re able to set up a catio outside your home for your cats to tune into their animal instincts and reduce stress, a cat tree is a perfect addition.

Having a vertical space in your catio is a great way to tap into your cats’ predator instincts — a high viewpoint offers them a sense of security and the ability to vantage point to scope out both predators and prey alike.

Having scratching posts in their outdoor space is also beneficial, as it will help them reduce stress or energy that may come from the amount of stimulation outside. Whether it’s a climbing structure or a cozy den, the most important part of adding to your cats’ outdoor space is to ensure their safety and comfort.

