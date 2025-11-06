Best Cat Trees for Multiple Cats: Top 10 Picks Reviewed

Having more than one cat can be chaos. These will help.

When you have multiple cats in your home, you already know that containing their energy is easier said than done. Whether they’re playing with each other, running around the house, or attacking your furniture, you start to become intimately familiar with how the “herding cats” expression came to be. Enter the cat tree: a one-stop shop for all your cats’ needs, like playing, lounging, scratching, and more.

Cat trees help tap into your cats’ predatory instincts — a high viewpoint offers them a sense of security and the ability to vantage point to scope out both predators and prey alike. It also has the added bonus of keeping them off your counters and tables — or at least helping decrease the likelihood of perching on unwanted surfaces. Having ample scratching surfaces also helps divert them away from your furniture. There are so many other features to consider when buying a cat tree, including material, toy attachments, cat caves, and so much more.

How to choose the cat tree that is right for you

Make sure the cat tower weighs more than your cats who will be using it. This will ensure stability and safety while climbing and scratching.

Prioritize the design based on what your cat prefers. If you notice they’re always trying to perch on high places, make sure the tower is nice and tall. If you notice they prefer a vertical scratching post option, make sure your cat tree includes ample scratching opportunities. If they like to hide or curl up in smaller spaces, find a cat tree with cat caves.

The material the cat tree is made of is also important to consider, because all cats have different preferences. Knowing whether your cat likes carpet, plush material, predominantly wood, etc., will help narrow down your search.

Consider the size of your space; perhaps a cat shelf or window perch will work better for your home rather than a full-size cat tree.

Prices for cat trees also range widely, so you’ll need to factor in your budget when it comes to investing in a cat tree. A higher investment in a cat tree does tend to yield more long-lasting products, but there are plenty of solid options on the lower end of the scale.