Does Pet Insurance Cover Prescription Food Costs?

If you’ve ever gagged while cleaning vomit or diarrhea off a rug, or inadvertently stepped in a slimy mess in the middle of the night, you’ve surely wondered what your pet ate to make them sick. Sudden digestive issues could mean your pet ate something toxic, but it could also mean their diet needs adjusting. When your vet recommends prescription food, can pet insurance help defray the cost?

Amber Batteiger, a veterinary technician and public relations and communications manager at Embrace Pet Insurance opens in new tab , says standard pet-insurance plans are designed to help with unexpected costs such as accidents, illnesses, emergency care, and surgeries — but they typically exclude prescription food. Still, some companies — such as Trupanion opens in new tab , MetLife Pet Insurance opens in new tab , and ASPCA Pet Health Insurance opens in new tab , as well as optional wellness plans like Wellness Rewards from Embrace — do cover prescription food and supplements when they’re used to treat certain conditions.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Main takeaways Early signs your pet might need prescription food include weight loss, weight gain, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Prescription pet food is recommended (instead of regular commercial food) to provide certain nutrients that are critical for pets with diagnosed medical issues.

Prescription pet food costs more because of the clinical research and testing that goes into developing it.

A handful of standard plans cover prescription food for diagnosed conditions. Others offer optional wellness plans for prescription-food budgeting.

When you’re shopping for a plan or determining if your existing plan covers prescription food, research your policy carefully, because standard plans that cover prescription food may limit coverage to a certain number of days or a specific dollar amount.

If your pet insurance doesn’t cover prescription food, talk to your vet or a veterinary nutritionist about other ways to meet your pet’s nutritional needs, such as a customized whole-food diet or supplements.

What is prescription food for pets?

Prescription pet food is a specialized diet recommended by veterinarians to manage health conditions such as kidney disease, diabetes, allergies, or digestive issues. “These diets are carefully formulated to support your pet’s medical needs and can be an essential part of their treatment plan,” Batteiger says.

Prescription food varies from non-prescription regular or premium over-the-counter food. Prescription food is formulated to treat or manage medical conditions and adhere to standards set by regulatory bodies like the U.S. Association of Animal Feed Control Officials (AAFCO).

Just as some pet food brands tailor their formulations to different life stages, others specialize in scaling nutrients like protein, sodium, phosphorus, and fat to support the maintenance and healing of certain medical conditions. Some brands offer reduced protein, phosphorus, and sodium to support kidney function. Other brands have lower fat content for pets with pancreatitis, hydrolyzed or novel proteins for those with food allergies, or more fiber for weight management.

Some vets carry prescription brands. Others are available through a pet pharmacy or retailer that can verify a prescription.

How much does prescription pet food cost?

Prescription pet food tends to be more expensive than regular pet food, ranging from $50 to $140 for a bag of dry food and $1.50 to $5 for a can of wet food. “That can add up quickly over time,” Batteiger says.

Why do vets prescribe this kind of food?

The saying attributed to Hippocrates, “Let food be thy medicine,” could apply to prescription pet food. Vets and veterinary nutritionists recommend prescription food because it’s specifically formulated to help manage or treat medical conditions that can’t be controlled with regular, commercial diets. Prescription food is typically part of a pet’s treatment plan and proven to deliver more nutritional therapy than regular commercial pet food.

Dani Dominguez, a registered dietitian nutritionist, certified pet nutritionist, and founder of the holistic pet nutrition company SunBright Wellness opens in new tab , says vets are trained to trust the science and marketing behind specially formulated food. “Since many veterinary schools partner with major pet food companies, vet students are often taught to view these prescription diets as the gold standard for managing specific health conditions,” Dominguez says.

Related article Some Like It Hot—The Benefits of Warming vs. Cooling Diets Here’s how certain foods can balance your pet’s energy and even ease their allergies, according to Chinese medicine.

Does pet insurance cover prescription pet food?

Some insurance companies apply conditions to coverage through their standard plans. Others offer coverage through wellness plans. Trupanion, for example, covers 50 percent of the cost of prescription food for 60 days, according to Laura Bainbridge, the company’s senior vice president of communications. Trupanion doesn’t exclude brands, no matter how expensive, and it doesn’t cover homemade or raw food diets.

MetLife Pet’s standard accident-and-illness plan covers specialty food and supplements when they’re prescribed by a veterinarian to treat a covered illness or injury. Reimbursement applies only to foods purchased with a valid prescription from a veterinary provider, MetLife Pet Insurance CEO Brian Jorgensen says. “Over-the-counter pet foods or commercial diets — even if recommended by a veterinarian — are not covered unless a prescription is provided for a covered condition,” he says.

Batteiger says the Wellness Rewards plan from Embrace and similar wellness plans from other companies help cover everyday pet care expenses, including prescription diets, annual checkups, vaccines, and flea and tick prevention. “[Wellness plans are] a practical way to manage ongoing costs and ensure your pet gets the care they need without added financial stress,” she says.

Do any insurance plans cover prescription pet food?

Many factors influence coverage for prescription pet food including where you live, what type of policy you have, riders and exclusions, and if the prescription food is treating a covered medical condition. Check your policy for coverage limits. Some policies only cover prescription food for a certain amount of time or up to a certain dollar amount.

Companies that cover prescription food as part of their standard plans include:

Related article Digging into the Fine Print of Pet Insurance Everything you need to know to understand pet insurance plans.

How does prescription pet food insurance work?

MetLife policyholders are reimbursed for eligible prescription-food expenses after submitting a claim, Jorgenson explains. Reimbursement depends on MetLife’s customizable deductibles, annual benefit limits, and reimbursement percentages.

Trupanion pays veterinarians almost instantly through its VetDirect Pay system. “This way, members never see a bill and don’t have to wait to be reimbursed,” Bainbridge says. “If a member chooses to pay for the prescription food themselves, we will then reimburse them via check or direct deposit. It’s our goal to make things as simple and easy as possible.”

Other ways to save on prescription food

If your pet insurance doesn’t cover prescription food, there are still ways to save. Batteiger suggests buying prescription food in bulk and taking advantage of autoship discounts for recurring orders. “Manufacturers sometimes provide coupons or rebates, so it’s worth checking their websites or asking your vet,” she says. She also recommends comparing prices online, and with your vet, considering generic or alternative therapeutic diets. Pet care assistance programs such as RedRover Relief or The Pet Fund offer grants.

Rather than prescription food, Dominguez often recommends whole-food diets because they allow pet parents to ensure each meal is nutritionally balanced for their pet’s medical needs. That might mean cooking salmon and sweet potatoes for your dog, which could be less expensive than prescription food. Look for kibble, freeze-dried, or dehydrated food that uses real animal proteins, healthy fats, and whole vegetables and fruits (with natural vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants). Avoid fillers such as corn and soy, which have little nutritional value. “If a pet parent opts for a high-quality kibble or canned food, they can enhance its nutritional value by adding some fresh food toppers or targeted supplements to address specific health needs,” Dominguez says.

Bottom line

When prescribed by a vet for a diagnosed medical condition, prescription pet food can be a lifesaver. But it is more expensive than over-the-counter commercial food, so it’s not always feasible for long-term treatment if your pet insurance plan doesn’t cover prescription diets.

If it does (lucky you), be aware of your plan’s restrictions. Some standard plans that cover prescription food may limit coverage.

Dominguez advises pet parents to read food labels carefully. “While these prescription diets claim to include ingredients or nutrients tailored to medical needs, in reality, many are not significantly different from standard pet foods — aside from a minor formulation tweak or an added supplement,” she says.