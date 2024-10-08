Spinach is a well-known superfood that is often celebrated for its numerous health benefits, and the good news is that your cat can benefit from eating spinach every now and again, too. Not everyone loves the taste of spinach, including many cats. However, if you do have a cat that is spinach-curious, you’ll want to read on to learn more about how to safely share spinach with your cat.

Nutrition facts: Spinach for cats

Spinach comes from the edible leaves of the Spinacia oleracea plant. This plant is native to Asia and the Middle East, and is now cultivated worldwide as a crop. It can be eaten raw or cooked and may be found fresh, frozen, or canned à la Popeye in most grocery stores. Spinach is considered a superfood because it has many important nutritional properties. This includes lots of fiber, important vitamins and minerals, and potent antioxidants.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice opens in a new tab

Is spinach good for cats?

Overall, spinach is a healthy treat for cats and can be safely shared in moderation. It’s important to focus on feeding cats a complete and balanced cat food diet, primarily. As carnivores, they have unique nutritional needs and don’t have much need for plants in their daily diet. That said, there are quite a few ways they can benefit from occasional spinach snacks including:

Fiber: Spinach is a high-fiber food containing mostly insoluble fiber. This kind of indigestible plant material helps to bulk up the stool, create feelings of fullness, and may prevent constipation opens in a new tab .

Water: Like many fruits and vegetables, spinach contains a lot of water. Cats rarely drink much water so many cat parents are on the lookout for creative ways to increase their cats’ water intake opens in a new tab . Cats with certain health problems, like kidney disease opens in a new tab or urinary problems, may really need to increase their water intake, too.

Vitamins and minerals: Spinach is rich in iron, calcium, vitamin A, vitamin K, and vitamin B9, all of which are critical to normal biological functions. Complete and balanced cat foods contain enough of these vitamins and minerals to meet a cat’s daily requirements, so anything they get from their snacks is an added bonus.

Antioxidants: Spinach is especially packed with antioxidant plant compounds which are believed to protect the body against oxidative damage from free radicals. They may play an important role in reducing inflammation and decreasing the risk of certain chronic diseases and types of cancer opens in a new tab .

Can cats eat any part of the spinach plant?

Yes, the spinach plant is considered non-toxic and safe for cats to eat. Make sure to thoroughly wash any fresh produce you plan to share with your cat before offering it. This helps to remove items that may not be safe for your cat to eat, such as dirt, pesticide residues, or other contaminants. If your cat is munching on spinach out in your garden opens in a new tab , be sure to watch them closely to make sure they don’t accidentally ingest other non-edible items in the garden such as plastic plant markers, mulch, pesticides, toxic plants, and more.

Is spinach completely safe for cats?

Spinach is generally considered safe for cats in moderation. There are a few important points to keep in mind if you plan to share spinach with your cat:

The bottom line: Can cats eat human food?

There are many human foods that you can safely share with your cat, and this can be an enriching way to bond, too. Of course, not every food is safe to share and pet parents should double-check that all new foods are safe and healthy for cats opens in a new tab before doing so. It is also important to remember that cats are obligate carnivores and their nutritional needs are very different from ours. What constitutes a healthy, balanced diet for us may be severely lacking in critical nutrients for your cat. This is why cats really need to get the bulk of their diet from a complete and balanced cat food diet that is tailored to meet their specific needs.

As long as your cat gets about 90 percent of their diet from their cat food, you can reserve that remaining ten percent for treats and safe table snacks. Be sure to factor all the little treats and snacks into their daily caloric intake to avoid accidentally overfeeding opens in a new tab them. Since indoor cats tend to be more sedentary, they can be at a higher risk for obesity, especially if they have access to more food than they really need. Incorporating daily play sessions opens in a new tab and mental enrichment into your cat’s routine along with a balanced diet is a great way to ensure they stay strong, healthy, and content.

FAQs

How much spinach can a cat eat?

A small snack of spinach is safe for cats, but large amounts may cause digestive upset due to the high fiber content.

Is it OK to give cats spinach?

Yes, spinach is nontoxic and safe for cats to eat in small amounts.

Why do cats like spinach?

They may be attracted to the texture or the smell of the leaves.

Is spinach good for cats?

In small amounts, spinach can be good for cats, but it is not a necessary part of their diet. As obligate carnivores, they need to eat mostly an animal-based diet.

Other foods that are safe for cats

References