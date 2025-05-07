It’s not easy, but you can do it.

Maybe your kitty is a bit on the chunky side. They could have a medical issue. Finances may have changed. These are just a few reasons you may need to change your cat’s food throughout their life. This can be tricky. They’ve eaten the same thing for months, or even years. Their digestive systems are used to that food. Switching to something new can sometimes throw a wrench in the works.

It’s even trickier if you have a picky eater. Some cats really like one food or protein source. Maybe they felt sick when eating other food in the past, leaving them nervous about new options. It could be a wet or dry food preference.

Don’t worry! We’ll talk you through switching your cat’s food in a way that’s much less likely to cause digestive issues. And we’ll give you some tips and tricks to nudge your picky eater in the right direction.

Main takeaways It’s likely that you’ll need to change your cat’s food at least once, if not many times, throughout their life.

This food transition could be due to changes in their preferences, medical issues that need support, the cost of food, or many other reasons.

It’s best to avoid a fast transition that can lead to vomiting, diarrhea, food avoidance, and other negative impacts.

A slow transition, gradually mixing more of the new food with less of the old food, is ideal.

Benefits of changing cat food

While it’s great to continue your cat on their current diet if all is well, there may be important reasons you need to consider a change. Here are some of the potential benefits of a food change, depending on your situation and your cat’s health.

Weight

For cats who need to gain or lose weight, a special diet can help. It could be a higher-protein opens in a new tab , lower-fat diet for a chunky cat. Switching from dry food to wet food is often recommended for weight loss as well.

Weight gain may require a different approach, with higher calorie diets or big flavors to pique interest in eating.

Age and life stage

Kittens transitioning into adulthood opens in a new tab and adults moving into their senior years are two significant life changes that often come with a change in food. Kittens need more fat and calories as they’re growing and burning tons of energy. But eating that same food as an adult is likely to cause weight gain.

Seniors may need more fiber for digestive health and benefit from special nutrients as their bodies change.

Health

Many medical conditions benefit from a change in diet. Sometimes you need to add or remove certain minerals or vitamins. Special prescription diets can be helpful for cats with things like urinary crystals or sensitive stomachs opens in a new tab . Cats can have food allergies or sensitivities. These kinds of recommendations should always come from your veterinarian.

Dental issues

Your vet may recommend special food to support your cat’s dental health and comfort. Some diets are formulated to reduce plague and provide other oral benefits opens in a new tab . A cat with missing teeth or oral sensitivity may need to transition from dry to wet food.

Hydration

Cats naturally have a very low thirst drive. In the wild, they’d get much of their daily moisture from their prey. Cats primarily eating dry food are prone to things like dehydration and highly concentrated urine, which can lead to urinary issues opens in a new tab .

Your vet may suggest adding wet food to your cat’s diet, or adding water to their wet or dry food, to provide more moisture, especially if they have a history of urinary issues.

How to transition your cat to new food

If your cat has a history of finicky eating or isn’t very food motivated, you’re probably concerned about this change. Do you buy 10 different kinds of food opens in a new tab and try them all? Do you put out the new option, and they either eat or starve?

Different recipes and ingredients may cause stomach upset. It’s best to avoid a roulette wheel of trying and discounting many different foods if your cat is picky or has a sensitive belly. Starving is obviously not on the table (no pun intended). This transition shouldn’t cause stress for your cat.

Let’s look at a simple transition schedule that can help limit digestive upset.

Determine the right serving size

Use the guidelines on the food packaging as a general guide. But it’s best to consult with your veterinarian about serving size. Your vet will take multiple factors into account, like health issues, your cat’s activity level, their current weight, etc.

Cats must eat multiple times a day. They have very small stomachs and will start to get hungry after about five hours. If your cat is going more than eight hours without access to food, they’re hungry! Shoot for at least three meals per day.

Take the daily amount your vet recommends, split into the number of meals you’ll be feeding, to get your serving size for each meal.

Follow a 10-day transitional schedule

Make the change gradually, mixing the new food in with the old food.

First few days: 75 percent old food mixed with 25 percent new food.

Around day four: 50 percent old food with 50 percent new food.

Around day seven: 25 percent old food with 75 percent new food.

At around the 10-day mark, you can transition completely to the new food.

Depending on your cat’s digestive situation and how well they tolerate the new food, you may need to slow this down for a more gradual transition. Again, your vet can provide guidance if you’re concerned.

Add wet food or a topper

If you want to add wet food to your cat’s dry food, it can be a great way to add moisture to their diet. Talk to your vet about this process and the ratio of wet versus dry food your cat should receive.

Overcoming challenges

There can be a variety of challenges during this transition. It’s time to get creative.

Your c at has diarrhea, constipation, or is vomiting after changing food.

If your cat shows any signs of digestive upset, or they’re losing interest in the new food (possibly because they don’t feel well eating it), slow down. Turn the ten-day transition into twenty days. And add the new food in much smaller amounts.

Reach out to your vet. It’s possible your cat has a sensitivity to something in the new food or the change is flaring up existing digestive issues, like IBS.

They won’t eat wet food at all.

If your cat prefers dry food and you’re trying to switch to wet, try a slower transition. Mix a tiny amount of wet food with your cat’s dry food. Let them eat that for a week or two. Then add a little more wet food for a week or two, and so on.

When you get to higher amounts of wet food, you can try sprinkling crushed dry food on top. They’re still enticed by the smell and taste they love as a topper on the wet food. Another sneaky trick is warming the wet food opens in a new tab . This releases the smell, which can entice a picky cat. Be careful! Test the temp! Warm water is better than using the microwave.

They won’t eat dry food at all.

Your cat might need to eat a little dry food but really prefers wet food. It’s the same idea as above, but in reverse. You can start by breaking up a little dry food and mixing it in the wet food.

Gradually increase the size of the dry food pieces and use less wet food. As long as your vet is OK with your cat eating some wet food (most vets prefer it), you can continue mixing the dry with the wet long-term. You don’t necessarily have to eliminate wet food completely.

They prefer different textures.

Most wet food brands have a variety of textures, from pâté to morsels to shreds. Some have gravy that can tempt tastebuds. If your cat doesn’t respond well to one texture, try a different texture in that same brand.

They need some enticement.

There are lots of ways to make your cat’s new food more appealing, depending on what they enjoy. Gravy or broth toppers opens in a new tab , sprinkling a few crunched up treats on top, a sprinkle of bonito flakes, etc., can encourage your picky cat to give the new food a try. You may be able to phase these out as your cat starts eating normally.

When to seek expert help

If your cat has any physical reactions to the new food (like diarrhea), talk to your vet right away. Any cat who isn’t eating or drinking normally could have a more serious issue. Again, get in touch with your vet.

If they’ve prescribed a food that your cat just won’t eat, ask if there’s another brand with the same benefits. Each brand has its own formulation that may impact taste.

B ottom line

Changes in your cat’s diet should happen gradually, when possible.

Switching food too quickly can cause stomach upset. Your cat may avoid eating if it makes them feel sick.

There are lots of things you can try to encourage your picky cat to eat their new food.

Sometimes, it just takes a little patience and understanding to figure out why your cat is avoiding the new food and adjust your approach.

