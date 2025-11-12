When can you wean them off milk and onto solid food? Read on to learn about kitten development.

Everyone loves kittens. They are especially precious to look at when they are curled up next to their mother’s belly, nursing contentedly. Here, kittens are not only getting nutrition but also warmth, a strengthened immune system, and emotional security.

Nutrition is obviously essential, but warmth is also necessary. If kittens get too cold, they will not survive. In addition, the antibodies in their mother’s first milk (the colostrum) strengthen their immune systems to fight disease. The nursing period doesn’t need to — and can’t — last forever, but caregivers must understand the stages of nursing and know when kittens can be weaned off their mother’s milk and move on to solid food.

Main takeaways Kittens typically nurse for six to eight weeks.

Antibodies from the mother’s milk are essential for the kittens’ immunity.

A newborn kitten should be fed every two hours.

By eight to 10 weeks, kittens should be fully weaned.