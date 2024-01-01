Products for Pet People · Kinship

Skip to main content

shopping

products for pet people

Everything pet parents need (pet hair vacuums, air purifiers) and want (dog ceramics, cat slippers).

Woman holding her small white dog in the air.

As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.

father's day dog dad collage with man and dog and dog products

From matching Barbour jackets to rugged hiking packs to denim bandanas that announce he’s ready to mingle, there’s something special for every dog dad this year.

Femme-presenting pet parent feeding their dog a treat in the kitchen

Support these LGBTQ+ animal lovers by shopping their design-forward pet beds, carriers, supplements, and more.

Get your fix of Kinship

We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about Kinship, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Pride collage, a person in a shirt reading QUEER holds a small dog

This June, you can look especially good as you march, party, and stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

Custom pet portraits, adorable sweaters, self-care essentials for both mom and pup, and more.

a dog and human in a giant dog bed on the floor

Finally, there’s a product for anyone who’s ever wondered how their dog can do nothing but sleep all day.  

Young woman crouching and wiping off her Weimaraner puppy's pee, the puppy is feeling remorse.

Pets can be stinky. You can fix that.

A woman and a dog laying on a bed of pet hair-resistant bedding.

Slashop has created fur-resistant bedding for cleaner sheets and sounder nights.

Rescue Rosé wine by founder Nola Singer.

It’s never too early to buy that special Valentine’s Day bottle of wine—and help a pet in need.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Holiday gift for dogs collage, a person holding a small dog, a dog puzzle, a dog vase, a dog backpack, and a dog jean jacket

Fetch one of these for the dog person in your life.

customized pet portrait gift guide

Nothing beats a thoughtful gift (and nothing evokes oohs and awws like our beloved pets).

The Modern Dog Company dog in a purple collar and leash

Let’s just say it: This is the doggie diaper bag we’ve been waiting for.

Susan Alexandra custom pet portraits on beaded purses and jewelry.

Talk about a forever piece.

Woman ins zig zag striped pants vacuuming pet hair int he living room with her dog sitting on a blue couch

High praise.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig's new movie, Barbie, with a white Pit Bull.

Here, pet parents — and their stylish cats and dogs — are kenough.


More in Shopping

crates, carriers & travel gearleashes, collars & harnesseshealth & groominggift guideBest in Show 2023beds & furniturefood, treats & feedersSustainabletoys & puzzlesart & homeclothes & accessoriesSectionsFeatured