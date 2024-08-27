8 Great Gifts for Your Favorite Dog Parent 2024 · Kinship

Skip to main content

8 Holiday Gifts for the Most Deserving Dog Parents in Your Life

If they love dogs, they’ll love these gifts. 

by Charles Manning
October 8, 2024
Young Asian Woman With Her Husky Dog.
Collage: Kinship Creative

What do you get for someone who already has the greatest gift of all: the love of a dog? Whatever you get them will only pale in comparison to the affection and devotion of their best pal, but at least these gifts benefit from being either dog-themed or dog-adjacent. They’re also all incredibly pretty and sure to please even the hardest-to shop-for dog lovers on your list.

It’s also never too early to get your shopping underway (especially when a few of these things have a bit of a tight deadline on them if you want them before December). With this guide at your disposal, there’s no chance you’ll be on anyone’s “Bad Gift Giver” list. Plus, you’re appealing to a dog person’s greatest interest; you’ve already got a leg up (or four, ha!) on the competition.

stickers are my love language dog sticker
Urban General Store Stickers on a Dog Sticker
$5

Former sticker kids know the look on this dog’s face all too well: confused, uncomfortable, maybe even a little scared, but dutifully accepting sticker after sticker after sticker. Of course, said sticker kid would never dream of putting stickers on their dog now, but in first grade, dog + stickers = good rainy day fun. So, take them back to that simpler time with this high-quality matte vinyl sticker from Urban General Store. It’s just under three inches tall and dishwasher safe, so this time, when they stick it (not on the dog), it’ll stay stuck.

$5 at Urban General Store
Spark Paws pet proof couch cover
Handontime Pet Proof Couch Cover
$38

You can love your dog without loving the havoc they wreak on your furniture. This couch cover is durable, machine washable, and won’t trap pet hair, so go on, let your doggo back on the sofa. You know you want to. 

$38 at Amazon
Bahe Women's Recharge Grounding Vegan Sneakers
Bahé Vegan Running Shoes
$207

Every dog parent needs a good pair of sneakers to help them through those extra-long walks their dogs crave. This one is comfortable, supportive, and best of all, fully vegan. Animal-rights advocacy only makes a walk with your pup even better.

$207 at Immaculate Vegan
Mr. Dog solid marble dog bowls
Mr. Dog New York Solid Marble Dog Bowls
$500

Can you say luxury? This dog bowl is so gorgeous, you’ll actually want to look at it every day. It’s made of solid Vermont marble, milled in the United States and treated with a food-grade sealant. It’s great at keeping water cooler for longer and is as heavy as it is beautiful, so it won’t tip over, no matter how excited your dog is to lap up whatever you put inside. 

$500 at Mr. Dog
Good Thomas dog dad mug
Good Thomas “World’s Best Dog Dad” Glass Mug
$18

As far as his dog is concerned, he is, paws down, the greatest dog dad to ever hold the title. So, say it in words — printed on a durable, microwave- and dishwasher-safe glass mug — what they would, if only they could: World’s Best Dog Dad.

$18 at Good Thomas
Saint James dog and human matching striped shirt
Saint James Dog and Human Matching Breton Shirts
$65

Raise your fashion matching game to a whole other level with these classic Breton stripe shirts for men, women, dogs, and children. Made in France of heavyweight, 100 percent carded cotton, they are machine-washable and utterly timeless. Snag the matching human version so the dog parent in your life can twin with their pup.

$65 at Saint James
Heads & Tails: A Dog Memory Game: Match Up Iconic Dogs
Marta Zafra Dog Memory Game
$13

You don’t have to be an adult to be a great dog parent. And you don’t have to be a kid to enjoy a great game of memory. Heads & Tails challenges dog lovers of all ages to match the heads and tails of 30 furry friends illustrated across 60 cards. It’s a tail-wagging good time for all.

$13 at Amazon
Katie Kimmel custom dog vase
Katie Kimmel Custom Dog Vase
$375

If you’ve ever wanted a custom dog-portrait vase from artist and dog mom Katie Kimmel, now is the time. She’s currently accepting new commissions, but if you wait too long, the order window will close. Plus, it takes a couple months for custom pieces to be delivered and she always sells out of her pre-made pieces by the time December rolls around. Make sure you don’t miss out. These make the perfect gift and add whimsy and warm feels to every home, no matter the decor style. Seriously, they’re magical and worth every penny.

$375 at Katie Kimmel

Charles Manning

Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanning.

Related articles