Because they deserve something special on their big day.
toys & puzzles
Keep your pet occupied for hours with our top picks, from cult-favorite toys to interactive puzzles.
How to elevate your pup’s experience with one of the best enrichment toys out there.
As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.
Ask a Vet
Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.
Your foster dog needs love — but they also need stuff.
Start saving right... now.
Technically, you can live without this stuff, but we don’t recommend it.
This summer, your pup deserves a little support.
Why Your Dog Needs a Frozen Kong
Two words: Endless entertainment.
Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.
Get your fix of Kinship
We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.
Plus, scaling back on international shopping is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint.
Every pup can benefit from a little retail therapy—and you deserve to feel at ease, too.
Support AAPI innovators and spoil your pet at the same time—it’s a win-win.
This brand knows the best pups (and their parents) have a sense of humor.
It’s time to splurge on your BFF.
The first box is only $4.20 for a limited time!