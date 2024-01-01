Toys & Puzzles · Kinship

Keep your pet occupied for hours with our top picks, from cult-favorite toys to interactive puzzles.

Dog Birthday Party.

Because they deserve something special on their big day.

Cute puppy chewing on Kong rubber toy.

How to elevate your pup’s experience with one of the best enrichment toys out there.

Woman holding her small white dog in the air.

As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

collage of person and pet products

Your foster dog needs love — but they also need stuff.

Start saving right... now.

Puppy playing with KONG toy

Technically, you can live without this stuff, but we don’t recommend it.

Welsh Corgi dog hiding scared under the bed.

This summer, your pup deserves a little support.

Black puppy chews on a frozen Kong treat

Two words: Endless entertainment.

A collage of pet produces on a beach.

Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.

Dog wearing patriotic bandana outside.

Plus, scaling back on international shopping is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint.

A Young Man and His Pup at the Pet Shop.

Every pup can benefit from a little retail therapy—and you deserve to feel at ease, too.

Woman kisses her pitbull dog outside.

Support AAPI innovators and spoil your pet at the same time—it’s a win-win.

a dog playing with furryfolks egg toy

This brand knows the best pups (and their parents) have a sense of humor.

a person surrounded by amazon pet deals day products

It’s time to splurge on your BFF.

A display of dog toys and treats.

The first box is only $4.20 for a limited time!

