May is Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month opens in a new tab , a time to celebrate the lives, histories, and contributions of the AAPI community — and you might not know that some of your favorite pet care brands are helmed by AAPI creators and entrepreneurs. Any time’s a great time to spoil your pet, and this month, it’s especially worth clicking “add to cart” from an AAPI-led company to support the AAPI innovators who are improving our animals’ lives.

From eco-friendly plush toys to protective puppy sneakers to sleek leather leashes, these stores have something for every pet. Below are some of the brands we’re supporting this AAPI Heritage Month (and every month).