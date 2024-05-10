9 Asian American and Pacific Islander-Owned Pet Brands to Shop This AAPI Heritage Month
Support AAPI innovators and spoil your pet at the same time—it’s a win-win.
May is Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Monthopens in a new tab, a time to celebrate the lives, histories, and contributions of the AAPI community — and you might not know that some of your favorite pet care brands are helmed by AAPI creators and entrepreneurs. Any time’s a great time to spoil your pet, and this month, it’s especially worth clicking “add to cart” from an AAPI-led company to support the AAPI innovators who are improving our animals’ lives.
From eco-friendly plush toys to protective puppy sneakers to sleek leather leashes, these stores have something for every pet. Below are some of the brands we’re supporting this AAPI Heritage Month (and every month).
Soda Bottles & Fabric Scraps Get A Playful Reimagination In Jax & Bones
Tina Nguyen couldn’t find stylish, sustainable, and locally produced products for her dog — so she made them herself.
P.L.A.Y.’s “Chief Pug Officer” Is Changing the Eco-Friendly Pet Product Game
Oh, and his dad, founder Will Chen, is a bit of an innovator, too.
The Best Dressed Dogs Are Wearing Little Beast
Founder Jisu Kim on designing sweaters you’ll wanna steal from your dog.
Boo Oh: An Industrial Designer’s Creative Take on Pet Products
Jay Sae Jung Oh’s bespoke furniture has been featured in Architectural Digest, but her Frenchie, Boo, inspired her elevated pet brand.
“Velvet Hippos” Need Their Beauty Sleep
Co-founder Shalina Chen on how her Pit Bull-inspired beds don’t sacrifice style for comfort.
Attention Sneakerheads: Your Dog Wants in on the Collection
RIFRUF’s Ceasar 1 kicks for dogs give Yeezys a run for their money.