The Best Black Friday Deals for Dogs and Cats—Shop for Them · Kinship

The Best Black Friday Deals for Dogs and Cats

Your favorite petcare brands are offering major savings.

by Sio Hornbuckle
November 26, 2024
Woman opening package with her small dog at home.
Barillo_Picture / Alamy Stock Photo

Your pet deserves a treat every day, and there’s no better time than Black Friday to click “add to cart” on those gifts you’ve been eyeing. Products from our favorite pet brands — including Millennial-favorite Maxbone, rescue-focused Found My Animal, and many more — can be snatched up for major savings.

A super-chic cat scratcher? An endlessly entertaining treat-dispensing puzzle game? An eco-friendly sling carrier? If you ask your pet: Yes, yes, and yes. Below, some of our favorite pet products on sale this Black Friday.

fable the game
Fable The Game
$55
$44

Save 20 percent with code HOLIDAY20.

$44 at Fable
blue leash and poop bag carrier
Fable Hands-Off Walk Set
$90
$72

Save 20 percent with code HOLIDAY20.

$72 at Fable
dog crate
Fable Crate
$495
$396

Save 20 percent with code HOLIDAY20.

$396 at Fable
blue poop bag holder
Fable Waste Bag Holder no text
$35
$28

Save 20 percent with code HOLIDAY20.

$28 at Fable
ombre blue dog leash
Found My Animal Indigo Ombre Rope Dog Leash
$62
$40

Save 35 percent with code HOLIDAY35.

$40 at Found My Animal
Lambwolf baguette
Lambwolf Baguette Enrichment Toy
$32
$21

Save 35 percent with code BARKFRIDAY35.

$21 at Lambwolf
Lambwolf Nou
Lambwolf O Nou Enrichment Toy
$32
$21

Save 35 percent with code BARKFRIDAY35.

$21 at Lambwolf
maxbone sling
Maxbone Eco Packable Sling Carrier
$89
$62

Save 30 percent with code BF24.

$62 at Maxbone
white harness
Maxbone Easy Fit Harness
$45
$32

Save 30 percent with code BF24.

$32 at Maxbone
lavender colored twisted rope toy
Maxbone Large Twisted Rope Toy
$16
$11

Save 30 percent with code BF24.

$11 at Maxbone
maxbone decagon rubber toy
Maxbone Decagon Rubber Toy
$14
$10

Save 30 percent with code BF24.

$10 at Maxbone
the diggs crate for dogs in green
Diggs Revol Dog Crate
$415
$208
Tuft + Paw cat tower
Tuft + Paw Grove Cat Tower
$499
$374
white litter box
Tuft + Paw Cove Litter Box
$199
$149
Fish Bone
Tuft + Paw Fishbone
$39
$29
the little dip cat bowl in white
Tuft + Paw Little Dip Cat Bowl
$59
$44
floral dog bed
Harry Barker Calico Floral Rectangle Dog Bed
$170
$136

Save 20 percent with code PETAPPROVED.

$136 at Harry Barker
Eton Dog Collar from Harry Barker
Harry Barker Eton Dog Collar
$24
$10

Save 20 percent with code PETAPPROVED.

$10 at Harry Barker
wild one walk kit
Wild One Walk Kit
$115
$86
dog car seat in mint
Fuzzy Funny Waterproof Dog Car Seat Bed
$128
$54

Save 25 percent with code ALL25.

$54 at Fuzzy Funny
Funny Fuzzy dog bed
Funny Fuzzy Human Dog Bed
$337
$134

Save 25 percent with code ALL25.

$134 at Funny Fuzzy
funny fuzzy blanket
Funny Fuzzy Flannel Pet Blanket
$39
$20

Save 25 percent with code ALL25.

$20 at Funny Fuzzy
the cat litter box in white
Catlink Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box
$440
$357
nina ottosson outward hound
Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Brick Interactive Puzzle Toy
$13
$8
multipet lamb chop
Multipet Lamb Chop Dog Toy
$30
$15
the vacuum in white
Bissell SpinWave Pet Robot
$209
$146
saolife cat laser
Saolife Automatic Cat Laser
$21
$17
dog in calming grey bed
Nonofish Small Dog Calming Bed
$24
$15
gonicc nail clippers
Gonicc Pet Nail Clippers
$13
$9
the cat toy in white and pink
Trixie Brain Mover Strategy Cat Toy
$24
$15
awoof snuffle mat
AWOOF Snuffle Feeding Mat
$34
$27
the cat carrier in blue