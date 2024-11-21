Your pet deserves a treat every day, and there’s no better time than Black Friday to click “add to cart” on those gifts you’ve been eyeing. Products from our favorite pet brands — including Millennial-favorite Maxbone opens in a new tab , rescue-focused Found My Animal opens in a new tab , and many more — can be snatched up for major savings.

A super-chic cat scratcher? An endlessly entertaining treat-dispensing puzzle game? An eco-friendly sling carrier? If you ask your pet: Yes, yes, and yes. Below, some of our favorite pet products on sale this Black Friday.