Grove Collaborative’s Bundle for New Pet Parents Is Full of Eco-Friendly Essentials

Bringing home a new dog or cat is pretty much the most wonderful life event imaginable — but stocking up on everything they need to thrive can be overwhelming. Even after we figure out our wish lists for our pets, it feels hard to buy things without A) breaking the bank, and B) harming the environment.

That’s where Grove Collaborative’s newest offering comes in. Their New Dog Essentials and New Cat Essentials bundles include products that any pet needs for a bargain price — and each offering is friendly to the earth.

Grove is making green shopping easy

Grove Collaborative takes their mission of sustainability seriously. Most of their selected products contain little to no plastic or are reusable. And Grove is the world’s first plastic-neutral retailer — that means that for any plastic you receive in your order, Grove Collaborative will keep exactly that much plastic out of the ocean. They also partner with The Nature Conservancy opens in a new tab to “support Indigenous-led conservation across two million acres of Earth’s largest remaining coastal temperate rainforest,” their website explains. opens in a new tab

The large cat bundle includes Earth Rated pet waste bags, Sustainably Yours cat litter, Shameless Pets Catnip N Chill cat treats, Aunt Fannie’s carpet refresher for cats, and Aunt Fannie’s cleaning vinegar for cats. If you’re not looking to splurge (or you’re all stocked up on cleaning supplies), the small bundle includes Earth Rated pet waste bags, Sustainably Yours cat litter, and Shameless Pets Catnip N Chill cat treats.

For dog parents, the large bundle includes Earth Rated pet waste bags, Shameless Pets Bananas for Bacon dog treats, an Oxyfresh pet dental chew toy, Oxyfresh pet water additive, and Paw Sense pet stain and odor remover spray. The small bundle includes the waste bags, dog treats, and dental chew toy.

Each selected item is one you can feel good about buying; like all products offered by Grove Collaborative, these picks are as sustainable as they are effective. Sustainably Yours is made from corn and cassava, two renewable and 100 percent natural resources; Earth Rated waste bags are made from 65 percent post-consumer recycled plastic; Aunt Fannie’s cleaning products are made from all-natural, sustainable ingredients with no harsh chemicals; Shameless Pets uses upcycled ingredients; and the Oxyfresh dog toy is made from 100 percent BPA-free opens in a new tab natural rubber.

You can shop the bundles below now. Your pet and the environment will thank you. If you have a Kinship account, sign in, click on your Account page, and check out the deals opens in a new tab you can snag with these products.

