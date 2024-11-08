13 Holiday Gifts Ideas for Your Cat—Things They’ll Actually Thank You For · Kinship

13 Holiday Gifts to Show Your Cat They’re Your True Number One

Finally, something they’ll like more than the box it came in.

by Rebecca Caplan
November 19, 2024
It’s that time of year again — when cat parents devote copious amounts of energy to picking out the perfect holiday gift for their cat, only for that same animal to prefer a ball of ribbon garbage. But not this year, because we have perfected our cat gift guide to appease even the finickiest felines. So, without further adieu, the best gifts for your cat (that are better/equal to ribbon garbage!). 

Stocking stuffers

Catstages cat wobbler
Catstages Wobble N’ Treat Stuffer Feather Cat Toy
$7
$6

For a big sensory experience in a little package, gift your cat this Wobble N’ Treat stuffer toy by Catstages. Infused with catnip and topped with an enticing, whackable feather, this treat-dispensing toy will keep your cat occupied until at least New Year’s.

$6 at Chewy
Lambwolf Kitty Breuer cat toy
Kitty Breuer Cat Toy
$14

This “Kitty Breuer” toy by Lambwolf is maximum fun in a minimalist package. Crinkly and cuddly on the outside, this easy-to-grip toy conceals a hidden bell and catnip pouch for never-ending playtime.

$14 at Lambwolf
Cat Sushi flakes
Cat Sushi Bonito Flakes
$28
$22

Treat your cat to the finer things in life with this “Cat Sushi.” Low in fat and high in protein, these 100 percent tuna flakes make for a perfect standalone treat or a fun meal topper. 

$22 at Amazon
Made by Cleo cat collar
Made by Cleo Carousel Striped Rainbow Cat Collar
$18

This holiday season, zhuzh up your cat’s wardrobe with this Made by Cleo cat collar. Super customizable, you can choose from silver or gold hardware along with an array of interchangeable fabric corsages.

$18 at Made by Cleo

Holiday-themed gifts

Frisco Holiday Log Cabin Cardboard Cat House
Frisco Holiday Log Cabin Cardboard Cat House
$20
$12

Keep your cat away from your perfectly crafted gingerbread house by gifting them with a themed home of their very own. Featuring an extra tall, removable roof and a scratchpad floor, this cat house by Frisco is fun and comfortable for kitties of all sizes.

Note: This is temporarily out of stock, but check back soon to score some real estate for your kitty this holiday season.

$12 at Chewy
Haute Diggity Kitty snuggly cup 3 pack
Haute Diggity Kitty Holiday Snuggly Cup Three Pack
$13

As we all know, water bottle trends are very important. Spare your cat the agony of having to decide between a Stanley and a Hydroflask with these catnip-infused “Snuggly Cups” by Haute Diggity Kitty. 

$13 at Two Bostons
Pine Cat Tree Petite by Vetreska
Vetreska Pine Cat Tree Petite
$260

If you’re looking to splurge on your cat, this option from Vetruska should be your go-to. Available in regular and petite sizes, this cat tree comes with an array of scratchable customizable ornament that might even keep your cat away from your real ones. Durable and wobble-proof, you can haul this baby out for many holidays to come. 

$260 at Vetreska

Physically and mentally engaging gifts

Frisco Sisal Ball
Frisco Sisal Ball
$30

Usher your cat into her clean-girl era with this nail-scratching post by Frisco. Featuring a minimalist, high-quality design, this scratching post is durable enough to last and sleek enough for you to want it to. 

$30 at Chewy
The ARTistiCAT Scratchers
FurryTail The ARTistiCAT Scratchers
$109

If you’re looking to up your cat’s culture quotient, consider these scratchable paintings by FurryTail. Inspired by IRL art, these cat-ified paintings come with their very own frame, 12 Command strips, and even three packs of catnip. 

$109 at FurryTail
Frisco Unicorn and Rainbow Cat Tracks Cat Toy with Catnip
Frisco Unicorn and Rainbow Cat Tracks Cat Toy
$11

For a physically engaging catnip toy, consider this cat tracks toy by Frisco. With three infused balls and a bouncing toy topper, cats will love being able to “hunt” for their catnip throughout the holiday season.

$11 at Chewy

Gifts for relaxation 

Pet Acoustics Pet Tunes Calming Music Cat Speaker
Pet Acoustics Pet Tunes Calming Music Cat Speaker
$70

The holiday season can be stressful — for people and pets. Gift your cat some zen with this calming music speaker by Pet Acoustics. Designed to play “calming, frequency-modified music that’s clinically proven and veterinarian-approved to reduce stress and calm nervous feline behaviors” this speaker is rechargeable and Bluetooth compatible. 

$70 at Chewy
Lesure Calming Cute Modern Plush Jacquard Shaggy Orthopedic Anti-Slip Donut Dog & Cat Bed with Removable Cover
Lesure Calming Cat Bed
$41
$34

This super cute and supportive orthopedic bed by Lesure is the perfect place to curl up while waiting for Santa. Available in three designs, this foam bed also features a removable cover for easy cleaning. 

$34 at Chewy
Merci Collective Happy Together - Crystal & Catnip Cat Toy
Merci Collective Happy Together Crystal and Catnip Cat Toy
$18

This holiday season, combine the powers of catnip and crystals with this toy by Merci Collective. With three crystal options to choose from, you can take this quiz on the Merci Collective website to discover which is best for your cat’s crystal needs (and you know those bougie little babies would love some crystals). 

$18 at Merci Collective



