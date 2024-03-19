Shop the Best Pet Deals This Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024 · Kinship

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale Is Here! Shop the Best Pet Deals

Spoil your pets during Amazon’s longest sales event yet.

by Sio Hornbuckle
March 19, 2024
Woman opening package with her small white dog.
The first signs of spring are in the air: The weather’s improving (for a couple days of the week, anyway), we can finally put the Barbenheimer Oscars season behind us, and daylight savings has postponed those early winter sunsets.

And there’s another occasion beckoning in the official start of Spring: Amazon’s hosting a new sales event called the Big Spring Sale — and it has some killer pet care deals. 

What is Amazon’s Big Spring Sale?

This is the first year Amazon’s had a Big Spring Sale. We’ve covered a few of Amazon’s sales days at Kinship (we know you wanna spoil those pets), but a couple of things make this one stand out. 

When is Amazon’s Big Spring Sale?

This is the longest Amazon sales event yet. While Amazon Prime Day usually lasts 48 hours, the Big Spring Sale will last six days, from March 20 through March 25. 

Do I have to be an Amazon Prime member to celebrate the Amazon Big Spring Sale? 

Huge news: Unlike any of Amazon’s past sales, the Big Spring Sale is open to everyone — even if you’re not an Amazon Prime member. Basically, there’s no excuse for missing this chance to get your dog or cat a few springtime gifts. Below are some of the best products for pets available for sale on Amazon this week. 

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

nina ottosson outward hound
Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Brick Interactive Puzzle Toy
$13
$8
mateeylife lick mat
MateeyLife Treat Lick Mat
$12
$8
orsda interactive cat toy
ORSDA Interactive Cat Toy
$32
$24
the cat carrier in blue
Petkit Pet Backpack Carrier
$70
$50
PAW BRANDS Puprug Memory Foam Orthopedic Dog Bed
PAW BRANDS Puprug Memory Foam Orthopedic Dog Bed
$199
$116
Splash Sprinkler Pad for Dogs
Splash Sprinkler Pad for Dogs
$48
$40
awoof snuffle mat
AWOOF Snuffle Feeding Mat
$15
$12
the cat toy in white and pink
Trixie Brain Mover Strategy Cat Toy
$24
$13
grey canopy bed
PRAISUN Outdoor Dog Bed
$60
$40
cat toy fish
Electronic Floppy Fish Cat Toy
$12
$10
the collar in red
PetSafe Martingale Collar
$11
$8
cat dancer wand
Cat Dancer
$10
$7
Trixie Mad Scientist Turn Around Activity Strategy Cat Game
$30
$17
chuckit ultra ball
ChuckIt! Ultra Ball
$14
$5
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Tornado Puzzle
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Tornado Puzzle
$16
$8
dog in calming grey bed
Nonofish Small Dog Calming Bed
$30
$15
chom chom hair roller in white and red
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
$28
$25
multipet lamb chop
Multipet Plush Dog Toy
$5
$3
blue interactive dog toy treat dispenser
Dr Catch Dog Puzzle Toy
$13
$9
water fountain in white
Veken Pet Fountain
$27
$20
cat licking silvervine catnip treat
SINROBO 3 Silvervine Catnip Balls
$10
$9
Cheerble wicked mouse
Cheerble Wicked Mouse
$29
$25
SmartyKat Hot Pursuit Cat Toy
SmartyKat Hot Pursuit Cat Toy
$19
$13
gonicc nail clippers
Gonicc Pet Nail Clippers
$13
$10
white Google Nest Cam
Google Nest Cam
$100
$70
the pet camera in white
Vimtag Pet Camera
$60
$40
Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder Upgraded
Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder
$30
$23
white dog in a pin striped car seat
Bloblo Pet Car Seat
$79
$59
coldest dog bowl
Coldest Stainless Steel Dog Bowl
$28
$24

Sio Hornbuckle

Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.

