The pup wasn’t nominated for best actor, but he won in our hearts (and in Ryan Gosling’s, too).

There were a lot of noteworthy moments from last night’s Oscars ceremony (John Cena’s appearance opens in a new tab comes to mind), but there was one undisputed star of the evening: Messi, the iconic dog who starred in best picture nominee Anatomy of a Fall as the characters’ dog, Snoop.

The Border Collie’s appearance was a delightful surprise after it was previously reported that he would miss the ceremony opens in a new tab — nothing could keep this good boy from the spotlight.

In his opening monologue opens in a new tab , Jimmy Kimmel (who rehearsed jokes with Messi opens in a new tab earlier this week) said what all of us were thinking: “Messi, who even though he’s a dog, may have given the performance of the year in Anatomy of a Fall.” The camera then cut to Messi, who was dressed up for the occasion in his best bowtie.

Messi’s biggest moment of the night — and maybe the biggest moment of the night, period — was when the camera cut away from Robert Downey Jr.’s win to show Messi politely clapping opens in a new tab in the audience. To those who wondered, How in the world is he bending his doggie arms like that?, don’t fear — they were fake paws , which his trainer Laura Martin Contini posted on Instagram after the ceremony.

While other attendees were electrified by Messi’s presence (Ryan Gosling’s a particularly big fan opens in a new tab ), the pup himself was cool as a cucumber. Makes sense; he’s no stranger to attention. Earlier this year, he won the Palm Dog award opens in a new tab at the Cannes Film Festival. (You can even buy a shirt opens in a new tab commemorating that achievement.) He also attended the Oscars luncheon opens in a new tab , where he was so cute that it caused controversy — some of the film companies argued that Messi’s presence might sway voters opens in a new tab .

Messi holds his own as an actor, too. The pup’s performance in Anatomy of a Fall was legitimately impressive — at one point, Messi has to pretend to be sick, and it’s a serious physical feat.

“I would work with [him] when he was really tired and put him in these specific positions for [his tongue] to do that,” Laura Martin Contini, Messi’s trainer, told Kinship opens in a new tab last year. “It was an intense day of filming, but by the end of it, I was really happy because I realized how much of a big cinematic moment it was going to be on screen.”

Despite Messi’s screen time, Anatomy of a Fall was beat out by Oppenheimer for best picture (though it won best original screenplay). Messi wasn’t nominated for an Oscar himself due to some narrow-minded, human-centric rules, but he stole the show, anyway — and he won in our hearts by a long shot.