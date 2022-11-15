Shilee Hesman Shares the Toys That Keep Her Pup’s Brain Moving
Shi and Toni’s content creator lets us in on her favorite ways to spoil her dog — from all-natural bones to essential-oil balms.
Shilee Hesman, one half of Shi and Toni, is a content-creating pro who shares her life with her audience through her YouTubeopens in a new tab, Instagramopens in a new tab, and TikTokopens in a new tab videos. Her partner, Toni (Antonio Sanders), makes music; you can find his new album, A Letter to You, on Spotifyopens in a new tab. Together, they documentopens in a new tab their adorable relationship via viral TikToks. (Warning: if you’re feeling especially single these days, these vids might be too cute to handle.) Whether she’s sharing their cooking habitsopens in a new tab, creative date nightsopens in a new tab, or relationship insightsopens in a new tab, Hesman keeps her 2.3 million followers entertained and up-to-date.
Lucky for us, she also lets her audience in on her dog Maverick’s lifestyle. The adorable Bulldog receives lots of loveopens in a new tab in the duo’s videos — and you absolutely have to see him danceopens in a new tab. Naturally, Kinship wanted to know Hesman’s favorite products for keeping Maverick happy, healthy, and on the moveopens in a new tab.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
