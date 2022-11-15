“Maverick is obsessed with these Himalayan chews. He will literally finish them in one day if we let him! He loves them so much we usually try to get them when we have to take him to a place where he needs to be quiet and not rowdy. For instance, [if you are] on a road trip where you need the pup to stay in one place and remain chill, or if you have a Zoom meeting at home and can not be playing and giving so much attention to your dog, these chews will keep them occupied. What is also amazing is once your chew gets too little (like, the whole thing fits in your dog’s mouth and you don’t want them to choke), you can actually soak it in water, then place in the microwave for about two minutes, and it becomes a super soft treat, kinda like a Cheeto texture and feel. That way you are not wasting any part of the chew — genius!”