Loobani Is TikTok’s Favorite Dog Feeder

The tool can help slow down mealtime and reduce stress — not to mention, it’s tons of fun for pups.

by Sean Zucker
June 12, 2023
Small brown dog playing with Loobani dog puzzle feeder toy.
Photo Courtesy of Loobani

Ben Lee started Loobani for the same reason most pet parents do anything: He just wanted to make his dog happy. “I am the proud parent of a furry kid named Harry. He is always so full of energy, and I enjoy making DIY enrichment toys to keep him mentally stimulated and entertained,” Lee says. This desire became the basis for Loobani, which specializes in engagement toys. Today, its most popular item is a puzzle feeder that blurs the line between game and tool.

Turning Meal Time Into Game Time

In a way, the interactive feeder looks like a carnival game for dogs. It features three long cylinders that are elevated off the ground. Each tube then has three small misshaped holes on top and is fillable for up to about one cup of kibble or treats. The idea is for your pup to act like Rocky with a speed bag and knock them upside down so that food slowly drops to the floor. “By having three different bottles with varying sizes of holes, dogs are challenged to figure out which bottle to flip and how to keep it balanced to release the treats inside,” Lee explains. This problem-solving can also help improve a dog’s cognitive function and prevent boredom-related behavioral issues by tapping into their natural instinct to forage for food, Lee adds.

While developing the product, Lee recruited veterinarian Dr. Sara Ochoa to optimize the slow feeder’s ability to combat common canine issues, such as separation anxiety and overeating. Loobani’s feeder was created to promote healthier eating habits by slowing down pace and offering a more rewarding mealtime experience. It’s intended to reduce the risk of destructive behaviors caused by pent-up energy like barking, chewing, and digging. Or as Lee puts it, “The Loobani enrichment toy is more than just a product: It’s a solution that can make life easier for pet owners and provide them peace of mind.”

A TikTok Famous Feeder

You know something’s a success if it’s making the rounds among the cool kids on social media. Loobani’s feeder has been enjoying a moment on TikTok. One clip set to The Rock and Tech N9ne’s “Face Off” showing a Bernese Mountain Dog puppy playing with the feeder has gotten over nine million views. The TikTok video not only demonstrates the device’s function but also proves that when a pup is hungry and ready to eat, it really does come down to drive and power.

Beyond the conceptual design, Loobani’s feeder was also developed with the environment in mind. “We take pride in the fact that our toys are primarily made from bamboo — a material that’s durable, safe, and eco-friendly. We are passionate about promoting sustainable practices and believe reducing our carbon footprint is crucial in ensuring a better future for our furry friends and the planet,” Lee says. 

Recently, Loobani partnered with GRRACE, a rescue organization focused primarily on getting Golden Retrievers out of shelters and into loving homes. Through October, Loobani will be placing a card with each purchase encouraging pet parents to upload pictures or videos to social media with the feeder. For every image posted, the company will donate $1 to GRRACE.

Loobani puzzle feeder
Loobani Dog Food Puzzle Feeder
$98
$37

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

