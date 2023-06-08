Loobani Is TikTok’s Favorite Dog Feeder

Ben Lee started Loobani for the same reason most pet parents do anything: He just wanted to make his dog happy. “I am the proud parent of a furry kid named Harry. He is always so full of energy, and I enjoy making DIY enrichment toys to keep him mentally stimulated and entertained,” Lee says. This desire became the basis for Loobani, which specializes in engagement toys. Today, its most popular item is a puzzle feeder opens in a new tab that blurs the line between game and tool.

Turning Meal Time Into Game Time

In a way, the interactive feeder looks like a carnival game for dogs. It features three long cylinders that are elevated off the ground. Each tube then has three small misshaped holes on top and is fillable for up to about one cup of kibble or treats. The idea is for your pup to act like Rocky with a speed bag and knock them upside down so that food slowly drops to the floor. “By having three different bottles with varying sizes of holes, dogs are challenged to figure out which bottle to flip and how to keep it balanced to release the treats inside,” Lee explains. This problem-solving can also help improve a dog’s cognitive function and prevent boredom-related opens in a new tab behavioral issues by tapping into their natural instinct to forage for food, Lee adds.

While developing the product, Lee recruited veterinarian Dr. Sara Ochoa opens in a new tab to optimize the slow feeder’s ability to combat common canine issues, such as separation anxiety opens in a new tab and overeating. Loobani’s feeder was created to promote healthier eating habits by slowing down pace and offering a more rewarding mealtime experience. It’s intended to reduce the risk of destructive behaviors caused by pent-up energy like barking opens in a new tab , chewing opens in a new tab , and digging opens in a new tab . Or as Lee puts it, “The Loobani enrichment toy is more than just a product: It’s a solution that can make life easier for pet owners and provide them peace of mind.”

A TikTok Famous Feeder

You know something’s a success if it’s making the rounds among the cool kids on social media. Loobani’s feeder has been enjoying a moment on TikTok. One clip opens in a new tab set to The Rock and Tech N9ne’s “Face Off” showing a Bernese Mountain Dog puppy playing with the feeder has gotten over nine million views. The TikTok video not only demonstrates the device’s function but also proves that when a pup is hungry and ready to eat, it really does come down to drive and power.

Beyond the conceptual design, Loobani’s feeder was also developed with the environment in mind. “We take pride in the fact that our toys are primarily made from bamboo — a material that’s durable, safe, and eco-friendly. We are passionate about promoting sustainable practices and believe reducing our carbon footprint is crucial in ensuring a better future for our furry friends and the planet,” Lee says.