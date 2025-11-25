The 30 Best Black Friday Deals for Dogs · Kinship

The 30 Best Black Friday Deals for Dogs

Find major savings from the best pet product brands.

by Sio Hornbuckle
November 25, 2025
Woman opening a package with her small dog at home.
Barillo_Images / Adobe Stock

You might think your dog has everything they could need, but go ahead and take another long look at those adorable puppy eyes — they probably could use a little more spoiling, right? Frankly, there can never be enough adorable stuffies or stylish leashes or tiny sweaters at hand. And it’s Thanksgiving week, after all, which means it’s as good a time as any to show your pet just how much you appreciate them.

Luckily, this season’s Black Friday sales mean that you don’t have to break the bank to shower your pup in their dream products. We’re talking toys shaped like bottles of merlot. We’re talking beds so large their human can climb in with them. We’re talking water-resistant jackets that’ll have them looking ready for a streetwear runway. Below, the 30 best products you can buy on sale this Black Friday.

Fable crate
Fable Crate
$799
$639

Save 20 percent with code EARLYBFCM2025.

$639 at Fable
Fable Walk set
Fable Walk Set
$113
$90

Save 20 percent with code EARLYBFCM2025.

$90 at Fable
Fable the game
Fable The Puffin Game
$64
$51

Save 20 percent with code EARLYBFCM2025.

$51 at Fable
Found My Animal navy leash
Found My Animal Navy Rope Dog Leash
$54
$32

Save 40 percent with code HOLIDAY40.

$32 at Found My Animal
Turkey Feast Found My Animal
Found My Animal Turkey Feast Chips
$33
$20

Save 40 percent with code HOLIDAY40.

$20 at Found My Animal
Lambwolf Brooklyn jacket
Lambwolf Brooklyn Jacket
$60
$39

Save 35 percent with code THANKFUL35.

$39 at Lambwolf
Lambwolf Merlot
Lambwolf Merlot
$20
$13

Save 35 percent with code THANKFUL35.

$13 at Lambwolf
Lambwolf ramen