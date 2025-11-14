The Best Elevated Dog Beds—Reviewed

For when your pup needs a little lift to get comfy.

Let’s be honest, few things are as fulfilling as watching our fur babies sprawl out and snooze in deep comfort. They look so peaceful! So serene! So at home! Of course, this isn’t quite the case on super-hot days or if you’re outside without a clean place for them to lounge.

While dogs typically have no qualms with lying on the ground or even in the dirt, most pet parents aren’t so fond of the practice. Thankfully, elevated dog beds exist to give pups a safe, clean, cozy place to rest, whether at home, in the backyard, on a camping trip, or on a patio at happy hour. The only question is, which elevated dog bed is best for your doggo (and your lifestyle)? We’re here to help you find out. Ahead, peruse our list of the best elevated dog beds of 2025.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Main takeaways The best elevated dog beds are sturdy and accessible.

Elevated dog beds exist in various forms, with durable and cooling options for pups prone to chewing and overheating, as well as waterproof and washable designs for those that tend to get quite dirty while playing outside.

Elevated dog beds with ramps are ideal for pups with mobility issues.