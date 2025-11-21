The Best Dog Beds—Reviewed

Because every pup has to have their perfect spot to snooze.

I love having my dogs on the bed as much as the next person, but there’s no denying that sometimes it’s nice for a pup to have a place of their own. On one hand, it prevents human sleep disruptions; on the other, it offers them a place to retreat when they want or need a moment to themselves. Don’t buy just any old bed and call it a day, though.

Our pups deserve for us to put as much thought into their cozy sleep spaces as we do our own. That means considering factors such as size, cushioning, fabric, and overall structure. To save you from scouring through seemingly endless options, we rounded up the 10 best dog beds of 2025. No matter your pup’s size, ability, or sleep preferences, you’re bound to find a click-worthy dog bed below.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)