The Best Orthopedic Dog Bed: Expert Reviews

There’s nothing quite like a good night’s rest. After seven to eight hours of solid, steady sleep, we wake up feeling refreshed, revived, and ready to take on the day. Of course, what we sleep on plays a big role in that. The same is true for dogs. While most pups will flop down on the ground without a second thought, there’s no denying that a cushy bed is much more comfortable (not to mention cleaner).

When shopping for a new sleep space for your pup, though, you may want to consider more than the color and size of the bed. Just like a human mattress, the materials a dog bed is made with can make a big difference, too. That’s why we’re all for orthopedic dog beds. These beds are designed with dense, supportive foam for optimal muscle, bone, and joint support, making them great for all dogs, but especially those who are older or already experiencing joint issues. If that rings a bell, it’s time to go shopping. Before beelining over to Amazon, keep scrolling for our list of the 10 best orthopedic dog beds of 2025.

Main takeaways The best orthopedic dog beds are made with supportive foam layers for optimal alignment and comfort.

The most convenient orthopedic dog beds are designed with removable, washable covers.

Orthopedic dog beds are particularly beneficial for older dogs, as well as those with joint pain.