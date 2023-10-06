Latinx-Owned Pet Brands You Can Support Beyond Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month should be celebrated all year with these toys and treats from these businesses.

Hispanic Heritage Month opens in a new tab celebrates the history and culture of Hispanic and Latinx communities. The month encompasses cultures across the globe, with celebrated communities including people in Spain, the Caribbean, South America, Central America, and North America. Hispanic Heritage Month, though now technically over, is a great reminder that we should be celebrating these communities all year — not just for four weeks. And, while these cultures share plenty in common, they also stand in stark contrast to one another, with each community having a history and contribution all their own.

But one distinct commonality between these cultures is a deep and storied reverence for their pets. By percentage, Hispanic and Latinx countries dominate when it comes to pet parenthood: Sixty-six percent of the population in Argentina identifies as dog parents, with Mexico trailing close behind at 64 percent, and Brazil at 58 percent, per German market research group GfK opens in a new tab . Going back even further, the origins of our pets can be found embedded in the cultures celebrated during Hispanic Heritage Month, via dog breeds like the Xoloitzcuintli opens in a new tab and Chihuahua opens in a new tab , which can be traced back a few thousand years.

To celebrate the cultures that celebrate our pets, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite Latinx and Hispanic-owned small businesses that you should support every month of the year.