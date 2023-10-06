Latinx-Owned Pet Brands You Can Support Beyond Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Monthopens in a new tab celebrates the history and culture of Hispanic and Latinx communities. The month encompasses cultures across the globe, with celebrated communities including people in Spain, the Caribbean, South America, Central America, and North America. Hispanic Heritage Month, though now technically over, is a great reminder that we should be celebrating these communities all year — not just for four weeks. And, while these cultures share plenty in common, they also stand in stark contrast to one another, with each community having a history and contribution all their own.
But one distinct commonality between these cultures is a deep and storied reverence for their pets. By percentage, Hispanic and Latinx countries dominate when it comes to pet parenthood: Sixty-six percent of the population in Argentina identifies as dog parents, with Mexico trailing close behind at 64 percent, and Brazil at 58 percent, per German market research group GfKopens in a new tab. Going back even further, the origins of our pets can be found embedded in the cultures celebrated during Hispanic Heritage Month, via dog breeds like the Xoloitzcuintliopens in a new tab and Chihuahuaopens in a new tab, which can be traced back a few thousand years.
To celebrate the cultures that celebrate our pets, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite Latinx and Hispanic-owned small businesses that you should support every month of the year.
Wild Earth is a pioneering dog food brand that stands at the forefront of innovation in the pet food industry. Founded with a vision to revolutionize the way we nourish our pups, Wild Earth (with a little help from Mark Cubanopens in a new tab) has made a significant mark on the pet care industry with its commitment to sustainability, health, and compassion for animals.
At the heart of Wild Earth’s mission is the dedication to crafting high-quality, plant-based dog food. Their meticulously formulated recipes prioritize the health and wellbeing of pets while also minimizing the environmental impact. Their innovative approach is driven by a profound love for animals, and they aim to redefine the standards of pet nutrition by offering plant-based nutrition, which is only another plus.
Bundle x Joyopens in a new tab is a treat and supplement brand founded by Jess Berger. “As a first generation American Latina, Jess asked herself what it would look like to create a pet company where women could come together and lean on each other to create a diverse network of purpose-driven partnerships to serve pet people today,” the brand’s site readsopens in a new tab.
From there, Berger created a one-stop shop for treats and supplements — each geared to your pet’s specific needs. If that weren’t enough, Bundle x Joy recently opened up their new “ Joy Shop”opens in a new tab where pet parents can peruse a curated selection of pastel leashes and toys (plus, a scrunchie and sticker pack for them) that will make any Instagram photo pop.
Chelsea Rivera founded Honest Paws, a pet CBD company, to help her own pup, Baby Rose, who was suffering from “a debilitating condition.”
Rivera shares her story opens in a new taband frustration on the Honest Paws website: “The veterinarian offered to write her a prescription. But, he also warned me that Baby Rose would be pretty lethargic from now on. And the kicker? Side effects aside, the medication was not guaranteed to work. Now, I am a fan of modern medicine but this didn’t sound like something I wanted to put my sweet girl through.”
After researching, Rivera started Baby Rose on a strict CBD regimentopens in a new tab. To her surprise, the CBD not only caused Baby Rose’s condition to disappear; it actually improved her mobility. To help other pet parents, Rivera founded Honest Paws, where pet parents can shop for CBD products made just for their pets.
At Salvage Maria, sustainability and heritage are the hallmarks of these handcrafted pet textile products. To create their beds, blankets, and other textile accessories, Salvage Maria works with Mexican artisans to create handwoven textiles that feature distinct cultural designs and techniques. Founder Janessa Maria drew upon her Zapotec heritage when building the brand. Her mother, Maria, sources textiles from and creates direct relationships with artisans in Mexico.
Even better: Salvage Maria is committed to sustainable crafting, writing on their websiteopens in a new tab: “Our fabrics and textiles are globally inspired and we use dead stock and salvaged materials within our designs. Nothing goes to waste; every scrap and remnant is saved for future inspiration!”
Nuggie Shop is a Latinx-owned-and-operated bandana business founded by Silvia Baffone. Originally from Venezuela, Baffone named her bandana empire after her own pup, Nuggie, a Maltipoo whose official jobopens in a new tab at the company is “Pupper Relations.”
Designed using sustainable materials, these bandanas feature seasonal and culturally inspired patterns that can be customized with your pet’s name. In addition to their commitment to using sustainable materials, Nuggie donates a portion of their profits to Paws 4 Youopens in a new tab, a no-kill shelter in Miami.
Monro Pets was founded opens in a new tabby Christen, Jose, and Ricardo, a group of friends with a passion for their pets. Together, the friends designed and launched their own line of leashes, collars, and bandanas — all of which feature bright patterns and/or cheeky phrases. In addition to their adorable look, their products are designed with durability and comfort in mind. In fact, their collars feature a unique padding that our pets are sure to appreciate.