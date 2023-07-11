Clothes & Accessories · Kinship

Skip to main content

shopping

clothes & accessories

Dress your dog or cat in the latest pet fashion trends, street style, and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a cute sweater. At the very most, you need one (five) to match.

Woman holding her small white dog in the air.

As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.

From doggie diapers to toe grips, this gear will help your pet thrive through their golden years. 

father's day dog dad collage with man and dog and dog products

From matching Barbour jackets to rugged hiking packs to denim bandanas that announce he’s ready to mingle, there’s something special for every dog dad this year.

Get your fix of Kinship

We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about Kinship, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Peloton x Canada Pooch Waterproof Leash
Pride collage, a person in a shirt reading QUEER holds a small dog

This June, you can look especially good as you march, party, and stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

collage of NYC dog friendly places

Whether you’re brunching, barhopping, or looking for a place to crash in NYC, your dog deserves to come with you.

A collage of pet produces on a beach.

Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.

Dog wearing patriotic bandana outside.

Plus, scaling back on international shopping is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint.

Woman kisses her pitbull dog outside.

Support AAPI innovators and spoil your pet at the same time—it’s a win-win.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Shiba Inu dog wearing a rainbow raincoat on a path outside while on a leash held by his pet parent, a person wearing black and gray

Get ready for those early summer rainstorms.

a person surrounded by amazon pet deals day products

It’s time to splurge on your BFF.

Ladies and Gentlemen of the ton, meet the Bridgerton x maxbone Leash Set: a fusion of functionality and sophistication inspired by the Netflix sensation, Bridgerton.

With your pup in the sartorial mix, there will be no contest at the next Queen’s Ball.

a dog from Curb Your Enthusiasm wearing a coyote vest

Clearly, Larry David wants your pup to be safe from coyotes. Here’s why you should, too.


Susan Alexandra and a small brown dog.

You’re probably already supporting these beloved stores, but March is as good a time as any to spoil your pet.

Woman opening package with her small white dog.

Spoil your pets during Amazon’s longest sales event yet.

More in Shopping

crates, carriers & travel gearleashes, collars & harnesseshealth & groominggift guideBest in Show 2023beds & furniturefood, treats & feedersSustainabletoys & puzzlesart & homeproducts for pet peopleSectionsFeatured