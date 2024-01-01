Dress your dog or cat in the latest street style and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a coat for the winter. At the very most, they could use a sweater with strawberries on it — or five.

Your pet literally walks through life in their birthday suit. While this is socially acceptable, there are times they may need a little more coverage than their fur, as gorgeous as it is, can provide. After all, dogs do have to go to the bathroom out in the elements, where their toe beans might freeze on the ice or just feel unpleasant when the driveway is wet with rain.

Sometimes, you just want your dog or cat to look stylish — is that too much to ask? Below, we’ve listed some chic products (Bonus: many of the brands are offering discounts) that will help your pet walk through life looking like they’re a Hadid heading to a Fashion Week show every day.

Mimi was just adopted, but check out other adoptable pups on Adopt a Pet opens in a new tab .

Best Dog Sweater

Best Dog Raincoat

Best Dog ID Tag

Best Dog Bandana

Best Dog Puffer Jacket

Best Dog Backpack

Best Dog Winter Coat

Best Dog Hoodie

Best Dog Cooling Vest

Best Dog Life Jacket

Best Designer Dog Sweater

Best Dog Decorative Collar

Best Small Dog Safety Vest

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Photography: Felisha Tolentino

Styling: Lindsey Hartman

Hair: Phoebe Seligman

Makeup: Jessie Bishop

Art Direction: Hannah Huffman

Production: Hyperion LA

Producer: Adam Cohen

Models: Liv Huffman & Mimi

Special thanks to Wags and Walks Rescue