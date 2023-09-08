The best sling carrier, cave bed, and petite puffer for smol boys and girls, according to a dog dad in the know.

Henry Friedman is no stranger to caring for animals in unique circumstances. He and his fiancée, Sydney Ferbrache, live out of a van with Friedman's longtime buddy, a Puerto Rican pup named Finn, and Ferbrache's two dogs, Ella and Pearl. The pair also frequently foster pups, so their life of adventure tends to fall somewhere between Kerouac's On the Road and The Brady Bunch — but with dogs, which is an admittedly better concept. Still, this cute mobile family isn't done growing and recently added another furry member.

In partnership with Kinship, Friedman, one of our Collective members, recently joined The Animal Pad on a trip to Mexico to help combat the country's street dog crisis. While there, Friedman visited a local taco stand, as one does in Mexico, and discovered a tiny pup wandering about. He quickly rescued the four-pound dog, named her Abigail, and invited her to join him on his cross-country journey. But caring for small dogs is a much bigger task than people realize.

Of course, by the time he met Abigail, Friedman already had experience in the small-dog department, thanks to pocket-sized Pearl. He divulges some of that wisdom here with a few product recommendations for what to expect when you're expecting (to adopt a small dog).

CoyoteVest SpikeVest Dog Harness
$ 100
"If you own a small dog, you know to always be on the lookout for large birds and wild animals that could snatch up your little buddy. Enter: the CoyoteVest. This vest is protective with attachable spikes that can prevent a wild animal from attacking your dog — kind of like wearing a porcupine! It might look a little funny, but that's a small price to pay for peace of mind."
$100 at Amazon