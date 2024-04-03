With your pup in the sartorial mix, there will be no contest at the next Queen’s Ball.

It’s been more than two years since Netflix and Shonda Rhimes blessed the world with a second season of Bridgerton, the most aesthetically pleasing reminder that we do not deserve Julie Andrews in any capacity. Two years. And though season three is just on the horizon (part one is set to premiere on May 16), it’s completely understandable if you need a little Regency-era fix to get you over the hump.

Presenting the Bridgerton x Maxbone capsule collection opens in a new tab : a robin’s-egg-blue romp through early 19th century British high society featuring tonal toile, floral appliqué, golden bees, and glimmering pearls. It’s what all the best dressed dogs of the Ton will be wearing during their inevitable mid-binge neighborhood strolls come mid-May.

The offerings include a pupper jumper for $55 opens in a new tab and a plush pull toy opens in a new tab for $25. And of course, no Maxbone collaboration would be complete without a walk set opens in a new tab , which retails for $115.

The collection launched today and is sure to sell out long before Bridgerton season three takes its final bow, so make sure to grab it now, while you still can.

Lady Whistledown will definitely give top billing to this look.

This Bridgerton walk set features silver-plated hardware and an exclusive blue-on-blue toile print that looks like it’s straight out of the show’s costume department. The walk set comes in four sizes and can accommodate dogs up to 65 pounds. It includes a harness made of super-soft neoprene with a breathable mesh lining; an adjustable leash with a waist/shoulder attachment piece for easy hands-free walking; and a round pouch perfect for holding your keys, a credit card, and whatever else you might need while out for a walk.

The pouch, which is also available on its own opens in a new tab , has a zipper closure and a neoprene loop on the back, so you can slip it easily onto your leash’s waist/shoulder attachment. Plus, it features a pearl wrist band, if you want to be that girl. And why wouldn’t you?

The plush toy is inspired by Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers and features a soft, plush exterior, an interior squeaker, and a removable tug rope for extra play options.

Queen Charlotte’s head will certainly turn.

The diamond of the season (aka the star of the collection) is easily the pupper jumper, which is made of soft and stretchy viscose and nylon yarn and comes in five sizes. The jumper features golden bee embellishments, floral appliqués, and a smattering of sparkly gems.

Its ribbed turtle neck can be worn up or down to accommodate dogs with longer or shorter necks, and it features a discrete leash opening at the back. It’s hand-wash only, which is a bit of a bummer, but it’s a small price to pay for such lovely details.