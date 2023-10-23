Draper James and The Foggy Dog Just Released The Dreamiest Holiday Collab

If you’re looking for a collab that screams “my dog and I are the 2023 reincarnate of Elle and Bruiser Woods” look no further than the recently dropped Draper James x Foggy Dog collection.

Founded by Reese Witherspoon in 2015, Draper James is known for its reinventive, preppy styles that blend classic plaids and florals with clean, modern silhouettes. Now, they’ve teamed up with one of our favorite brands, The Foggy Dog opens in a new tab , to bring you and your pup the perfect matching outfits for this year’s holiday card.

Courtesy of The Foggy Dog and @newenglandstyleguide

Of course, in true detail-oriented Elle Woods fashion, this collection doesn’t stop at matching wearables. This limited edition collab features beds, collars, toys, and even poop bag holders that pet parents can match with dresses, bows, headbands, and more. It’s like a choose your own twinning adventure!



Minimalist pet parents will enjoy the classic matching Mariner Stripe sweaters — the favorite pairing of Witherspoon and her pup Minnie, as showcased on her Instagram opens in a new tab . Meanwhile, those looking to maximize the matching fun can add the Georgia Plaid bed, toy, bandana, and bow collar to their carts — all of which match a myriad of Draper James’ human apparel options.

A huge bonus is the pet items in this collection were designed to match existing Draper James signature patterns. So instead of dropping several hundred dollars on a new matching set, Draper James fans can simply purchase the items that coordinate with the DJ favorites already hanging in their closet.

Courtesy of The Foggy Dog

So, here’s the deets: The collection ranges in price from $16 to $199 on the pup side of things, and $12 to $250 for the human stuff. Bow collars come in small and large sizes, regular collars in XS-L, and bandanas in S-L. Most human items, including dresses, shirts, and sweaters go up to a 3x. Beds range from S-XL and are priced according to size.

Also, from now until November 11th, pup parents can enter to win a dreamy holiday giveaway courtesy of Draper James and The Foggy Dog that includes items from the collab. The giveaway includes over 300 dollars worth of goodies, all outlined on their Insta post opens in a new tab .

If you ask us, this collab is like Christmas come early. Luckily, our pups have been very good boys and girls (obvi).