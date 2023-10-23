If you hear the word “Bazinga!” and you watched network television anywhere between the years 2007 and 2019, you’ll know that catchphrase is from the CBS hit The Big Bang Theory, starring actress and animal advocate Kaley Cuoco. While she spent more than a decade of her life hearing her co-star Jim Parsons utter that catchphrase, these days Cuoco is focusing on a different slogan: “Oh Norman!”

Besides being very fun to enthusiastically repeat, Oh Norman! opens in a new tab is Cuoco’s new pet care brand opens in a new tab , created in honor of her late dog named — you guessed it — Norman opens in a new tab . The brand, which launches today, is committed to providing pet parents with products that are eco-friendly, durable, and safe, per a press release.

Today, Oh Norman! is launching its first limited-edition capsule collection. It includes two liquid tinctures: one anti-itch, nettle root and rich milk thistle supplement called “Oh Norman! Stop Effing Itching!” and a calming serum called “Calm the Eff Down!” that includes chamomile and melatonin. The rest of the capsule includes: a 100 percent organic cotton and rubber dog placemat, dog bowls made of 39 percent organic wood, and matching dog-and-human sweatshirts made from materials sourced from a family farm in Peru.

“My beloved, hilarious dog Norman’s unconditional love inspired me to create this company,” Kaley Cuoco says. “As a pet parent, I wanted our products to be safe, sustainably made, and beautifully designed to support and celebrate our best friends and the joy they bring us. By creating products with them and the planet in mind, I know we can give them the best, because they deserve the best.”

Per the press release, you can expect more Oh Norman! later this year, you can expect goodies “[that support] pets and their owners through the development of trustworthy and environmentally conscious products.” And you’re going to want to keep shopping this brand because Oh Norman! will donate a portion of its sales to rescue orgs that are helping make a difference in animals’ lives.

Norman, a Pit Bull mix, died at the age of 14. In January of 2021, Cuoco announced his death on Instagram in a post: “Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart,” she wrote opens in a new tab .

Now, Cuoco is mom to her daughter opens in a new tab , Matilda, and five rescue dogs — Opal, Shirley, Ruby, King, and Blue — who have naturally helped opens in a new tab with some of the promotion opens in a new tab for the brand.