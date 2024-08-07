11 Stylish Bananas That Will Make Your Pup the Talk of the Neighborhood
The best looks for on-trend dogs, whether they’re into classic florals or embracing “Brat.”
Ask any curmudgeonly 50-plus dad, and they will tell you that back in the “old days” no one dressed their dogs up in adorable little outfits. The truth is, dog fashion started long before that boring opinion was formed.
According to the archeological recordopens in a new tab, ancient Persians dressed their dogs in “ornate” collars and draped them in the “finest linen.” Similar accessories were ubiquitous throughout the ancient world, antiquity, and, of course, Paris Hilton-era Y2K.
These days, dog fashion is just as adorable — but simplified. Chic and washable, the bandana is an easy and comfortable fashion piece for pups and their parents. There’s a ton of cute ones to choose from, but here are a few we’re obsessed with lately.
Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.
