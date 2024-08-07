11 of the Best Dog Bandanas for Your Pup · Kinship

11 Stylish Bananas That Will Make Your Pup the Talk of the Neighborhood

The best looks for on-trend dogs, whether they’re into classic florals or embracing “Brat.”

by Rebecca Caplan
September 16, 2024
Ask any curmudgeonly 50-plus dad, and they will tell you that back in the “old days” no one dressed their dogs up in adorable little outfits. The truth is, dog fashion started long before that boring opinion was formed.

According to the archeological record, ancient Persians dressed their dogs in “ornate” collars and draped them in the “finest linen.” Similar accessories were ubiquitous throughout the ancient world, antiquity, and, of course, Paris Hilton-era Y2K. 

These days, dog fashion is just as adorable — but simplified. Chic and washable, the bandana is an easy and comfortable fashion piece for pups and their parents. There’s a ton of cute ones to choose from, but here are a few we’re obsessed with lately.

Ware of the Dog blue bandana
Ware of the Dog Knit Bandana Scarf
$46

This 100 percent Merino Wool bandana from Ware of The Dog will definitely be the perfect complement to whatever you wear in family photos. Available in three sizes, we love this elevated take on the classic bandana pattern. 

$46 at Ware of the Dog
Luca + B yee haw bandana
Luca + B Yee Haw Bandana
$20

For the cowboy canine, this Yee-Haw bandana by Luca + B is a must-have accessory. Crafted from 100 percent cotton in North Carolina, this is also an inclusive option with available sizes from XS to XL. 

$20 at Luca + B
Chappell Roan bandana
PupCultShop Chappell Roan Dog Bandana
$18

Looking for a truly femininomenon-al bandana? Look no further than this Chappell Roan-inspired frock, available in two colors and four sizes. 

$18 at Etsy
Brat summer dog bandana
Omghowcharming Brat Summer Charli XCX Dog Bandana

Truly no one embodies “Brat” more than our chaotic pups. Say it loud, say it proud with this bright green bandana made from easy-to-clean, quick-drying polyester. 

Shop 17
modernbeast embroidered bandana
Modernbeast Embroidered Bandana
$23
$16

If you’re a dog mom looking for love, this cleverly designed bandana by Modern Beast is the perfect accessory for you and your pup. 

$16 at Modernbeast
The Foggy Dog blue bandana
The Foggy Dog Blue Roses Dog Bandana
$26

Coastal Grandpuppers will love this chinoiserie-inspired bandana by the Foggy Dog. Looking to turn the preppiness up a notch? Opt to embroider your dog’s name or initials alongside the bandana’s edge. 

$26 at The Foggy Dog
Pablo & Co. bandana
Pablo & Co. Mod Madness
$15

Your pup will look like a Scooby snack in this mod bandana by Pablo and Co. Designed to be durable, this bandana features a basketball-shorts style mesh that can withstand water, wear, and more. 

$15 at Pablo & Co.
Lucy & Co. bandana
Lucy & Co. The Daisy Delight Bandana
$20

For a more neutral, but equally groovy option, we love this flower-power bandana by Lucy and Co. Love a matchy-matchy moment? Pair this bandana with the brand’s matching harness, leash, or printed poop bag. 

$20 at Lucy & Co.
Little Beast bandana
Little Beast Calm and Collected Bandana
$25
$18

Little Beast always has the cutest patterns, and this updated picnic print is no exception. Available in two trendy color combos and three sizes, this bandana literally checks all the boxes. Just a note that this sweet little number is final sale.

$18 at Little Beast
Moose Wears bandana
Moose Wears Pacaya Bandana
$30

Handwoven in small batches by Guatemalan artisans, this striped kerchief blends elevated craftsmanship with timeless style. With sizes ranging from XS to XL, dogs of all sizes can indulge in this look. 

$30 at Moose Wears
Jundo Dog bandana
Juno Dog Co. Golden Child Bandana for Dogs
$10

Finally, a bandana that pairs Wes Anderson levels of twee with cold hard facts.

$10 at Petco

rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

