Korean pet lifestyle brand Huts & Bay is closing up shop following the death of the founders’ pet, Coco, a caramel Teacup Poodle who was their primary model and design muse...

Which means this is your absolute last chance to cop some of the cutest pet clothes and accessories on the market before they are gone forever. They’ve got fantastic hoodies and onesies with a variety of adorable botanical, abstract, and animal prints opens in a new tab for just $42 each, and super cute little dresses opens in a new tab for $38 with pleated skirts that flip out over your puppy’s booty just so.

The patchwork Dalmatian and leopard cardigans opens in a new tab are perfect for hipster dogs (and cats), while the color-blocked Point onesies and Ts opens in a new tab are just the thing for retro, design-savvy pets looking to incorporate some MCM vibes into their wardrobes.

These paisley button-up shirts opens in a new tab are freaking adorable — very grumpy old man retiring to Florida — and a steal at just $36. And the rib collar knit sweaters opens in a new tab are so precious and perfectly retro that your furry friend will look like they are getting ready to film a scene in an all-dog reboot of Mad Men. They also make these fantastic teepees opens in a new tab in gorgeous colors and patterns, which would be a compliment to any well-designed home.

Huts & Bays clothes are available in size S to 3XL and are designed to fit pets up to 44 lbs. They are made of assorted poly-cotton blends and lightweight synthetics that are designed to be durable, breathable, and, of course, machine washable (albeit on the gentle cycle). Although their website is still up and running, a lot of sizes are sold out, so you may have to do some digging to find what you’re looking for. And, of course, you can still find select pieces at a handful of third-party retailers, as well as on Poshmark and eBay.

But you have to hurry! Huts and Bay’s first US retailer, Dog & Co., recently sold off most of their stock and other retailers are sure to follow suit in the coming weeks. Your pet deserves a cute little something something and it doesn’t get any cuter than this.