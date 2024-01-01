Beds & Furniture · Kinship

beds & furniture

The best dog beds, cat trees, and other creature comforts our pets can curl up in (maybe not the litter box).

collage of person and pet products

Your foster dog needs love — but they also need stuff.

Start saving right... now.

From doggie diapers to toe grips, this gear will help your pet thrive through their golden years. 

Puppy playing with KONG toy

Technically, you can live without this stuff, but we don’t recommend it.

father's day dog dad collage with man and dog and dog products

From matching Barbour jackets to rugged hiking packs to denim bandanas that announce he’s ready to mingle, there’s something special for every dog dad this year.

A collage of pet produces on a beach.

Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.

Dog wearing patriotic bandana outside.

Plus, scaling back on international shopping is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint.

Woman kisses her pitbull dog outside.

Support AAPI innovators and spoil your pet at the same time—it’s a win-win.

a person surrounded by amazon pet deals day products

It’s time to splurge on your BFF.

a dog and human in a giant dog bed on the floor

Finally, there’s a product for anyone who’s ever wondered how their dog can do nothing but sleep all day.  

Susan Alexandra and a small brown dog.

You’re probably already supporting these beloved stores, but March is as good a time as any to spoil your pet.

Woman opening package with her small white dog.

Spoil your pets during Amazon’s longest sales event yet.

Holiday gift for dogs collage, a person holding a small dog, a dog puzzle, a dog vase, a dog backpack, and a dog jean jacket

Fetch one of these for the dog person in your life.

A collage: a dog putting up his paw in front of a bow, a sweater, and dog toys

Your pup deserves the best this holiday season.

a human petting a dog on a dog bed

Our dogs sleep with us, too. But these trainer-recommended dog beds — from indestructible ones for puppies to orthopedic options for seniors — are the next best thing.

