UnHide’s Faux Fur Dog Bed Is the Stuff Doggie Dreams Are Made of · Kinship

UnHide’s Faux Fur Dog Bed Is the Stuff Doggie Dreams Are Made of

And the rest of their products are pretty heavenly, too.

by Charles Manning
May 19, 2023
Long haired dog sitting in dog bed
Photo: @Unhide on Instagram

All faux furs are not created equal and, honestly, most are pretty terrible. Even if they manage to look good, the way they feel is far from luxurious. Most of the time, they just feel like plastic, which they are — usually virgin plastic. And in a world already choking to death on plastic waste, the last thing we need is more virgin plastic. 

Then there is UnHide’s faux fur, or, as they call it, “faux chinchilla.” This stuff is seriously soft, its fleece-y fibers so densely packed that you’d almost think it was genuine fur. But it’s not. It’s polyester. And it’s 100 percent recycled. 

Now, full disclosure, not everything UnHide makes is recycled. Their human wearables and Lil’ Marsh blankets and pillows are not. But their bestselling Marshmallow blankets and Floof dog beds, which make up more than 50 percent of their total sales, are all made of 100 percent recycled polyester, and the company is constantly working to make their product line more ethical and ecologically responsible.

About that dog bed, though: The thing is seriously plush. It has raised sides, allowing your dog a place to rest their head and edges to burrow into, and the faux-fur cover is removable, machine washable, and dryer-safe, so you can keep it looking its best. It comes in three sizes — small, medium, and large — and three colors. It also ranges in price from $139 to $199. And right now, it’s even on sale. You can also add a Lil’ Marsh blanket for $45.

UnHide is also partnered with local Los Angeles rescue Maeday, which saves hundreds of dogs (and cats) from shelters and the streets every year. UnHide features Maeday dogs in their product shoots and through the end of the year is including a free Floof dog bed with every Maeday dog adoption. 

It’s a purchase you can feel good about — a quality product, ethically made by a company on a mission to help dogs in need. We love.

white floof dog bed with dog sitting in it
Unhide Floof Pet Bed
$179
$139

Charles Manning

Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanning.

