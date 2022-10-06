Here are the beds, dog crates, cat towers, and everything else your pet needs to curl up and catch a snooze. Or stare at you from their cozy perch while you fulfill their every need.

Your pet looks like a literal angel when they sleep. Regardless of whether they stay that way in their waking hours, you want to give them the best, most comfortable places to lay their adorable little heads (and paws and soft, sweet tummies).

We have pulled together a list of the best beds, crates, hammocks, cat towers, and more — where your cat or dog can enjoy their dreams of chasing birds and squirrels...or world domination. Your pet deserves the best snooze possible, and you want to give them a cozy place to do it. This is a good start.

Adopt Splash and Anchor here opens in a new tab .

Best Cat Bed

opens in a new tab Mau Vevo Cat Bed opens in a new tab $ 79 Finding the right bed for your cat can be a challenge. You want them to sleep in the elegant mid-century style bed frame you spent a fortune on; they want to sleep in the cardboard box it came in. Hey, love is about compromise, and this cozy, eco-friendly knit bed is probably your best bargaining chip.



“The Vevo bed is a big hit among cats,” Mau founder Joel Dickstein opens in a new tab tells Kinship. “The adjustable sides add a layer of warmth and snugness for kitties, but when unfolded to make the bed a bit taller, they almost create a sense of enclosure for cats who like to hide.” Mau uses only the best knitted fabrics available. (You wouldn’t want to sleep on itchy polyester, either.) Plus, five percent of Mau’s proceeds support animal welfare and environmental conservation, so you can feel good about where you’re spending your mulah. —Mai Lynn Miller Nguyen $79 at Mau opens in a new tab

Best Designer Dog Bed

opens in a new tab Dusen Dusen Stripe Dog Bed opens in a new tab $ 198 Ellen Van Dusen’s signature bold, color-blocked prints are featured on everything from towels to tissue boxes and duvets to dog beds. They have even done some notable collabs, including a Dims chair, Uniqlo tee, and Keds kicks, and their products have shown up as TV show props in Girls and Broad City. It’s a shame dogs are all but colorblind opens in a new tab because the Dusen Dusen opens in a new tab designer’s black-and-white Boston Terrier, Snips, is living in a vivid world. But while Snips may not be able to fully appreciate the geometric, multi-chromatic patterns, Snips inspired it all as Dusen’s muse and product tester. Van Dusen tells Kinship: “I started making dog beds after I got Snips because every dog bed I could find was either boring or ugly. A dog bed is something everyone with a dog has, and it’s sort of like a piece of furniture. It’s always out and takes up a good amount of space on the floor. It makes a huge difference to have something that is nice to look at.” We couldn’t agree more. —Avery Felman $198 at Dusen Dusen opens in a new tab

Best Cat Tower

opens in a new tab Tuft + Paw Grove Cat Tower opens in a new tab $ 499 Tuft + paw produces furniture so chic, sculptural, and Scandinavian-inspired that it doesn’t look like it was designed for cats — which is kind of the point. Striking and minimal, tuft + paw’s Grove tower doesn’t have every bell and whistle out there, but it sure is sleek. Not only will it harmonize with your decór, it might actually elevate it, too. At least that’s what founder Jackson Cunningham intended. When shopping for furniture for his own cat, Jiggity, Cunningham says opens in a new tab “the furniture was...ugly, something you’d want to hide. It seemed strange to me that cat products were held to such a low standard, despite the love we have for our cats. I knew we could do better.” With the Grove tower, your cat can perch on the the faux-shearing top level or curl up in the padded interior: it’s like a kitty dream house. What could be better than that? —Helin Jung $499 at Tuft and Paw opens in a new tab

Best Orthopedic Dog Bed

Best Basic Crate

opens in a new tab Amazon Basics Portable Folding Soft Dog Travel Crate opens in a new tab $ 39 If you get the details right, a dog crate can provide a safe haven for your pup. What’s more, The Association of Professional Dog Trainers recommends opens in a new tab using a crate as a short-term training tool for puppies and dogs, then as a safety precaution later in life. There are tons of options out there — the good, the bad, and yes, the ugly — which is why it’s important to make sure you get the right one for you and your pup’s lifestyle. This crate is basically a glamping tent for your dog. It’s lightweight, well ventilated, and durable. When folded up, you can literally throw it over your shoulder to carry it. That’s just about everything you need in a nap station for your dog. —Amy Marturana Winderl $39 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best Designer Crate

Best Sustainable Pet Bed

Best Cat Tree

Best Cat Hammock

opens in a new tab Tuft + Paw Cloud Nine Cat Hammock opens in a new tab $ 79 If we could ask cats what they want in the way of home furnishings, they would nearly all mention places to perch up high. Luckily for them (and for our home’s delicate scheme of decor), tuft + paw launched an easy to install, felt window hammock that’s suitable for cats up to 30 pounds. You might suspect this cat hammock is bound to become another in a long line of gifts your cat rejects, but according to cat behaviorist Pam Johnson-Bennet, that’s not likely: “Cats are natural heat-seekers. A perch at a sunny window is appealing to just about any cat. Plus, it offers the added benefit of visual enrichment in the form of watching birds, squirrels, and other wildlife activity.” Indeed, a window offers your cat a view of the world that’s, let’s be honest, a lot more interesting than whatever you’re doing inside. Think of a window perch as a recliner and your cat is preparing to veg out for a whole season of Succession. “Cats also love to be up high,” Johnson-Bennet explains. “Since cats are both predator and prey, the ability to access elevated areas gives them more visual warning time to see approaching danger, as well as the ability to see more of their environment in case potential prey appears.” The hammock’s matte black powder-coated metal frame is understated and elegant, and the clear plastic suction cups practically disappear against the window it’s stuck to. Plus, there’s an option to top it with the brand’s Floof Blanket for an added level of comfort and coziness. —Elizabeth Geier $79 at Tuft + Paw opens in a new tab

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)