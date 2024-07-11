Best Amazon Prime Day 2024 Pet Deals · Kinship

Here Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Pet Deals You Can Shop

Start saving right... now.

by Sio Hornbuckle
Updated July 16, 2024
SeventyFour / iStock

If you like huge savings (and who doesn’t?), it’s a glorious time of year: Amazon is back with summer’s annual Amazon Prime Day. Pet cameras, dog collars, vacuums, nail grinders, interactive toys — if you’ve had your eye on a new pet product, chances are high that you can grab it now for less.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime day has been a yearly occasion since 2015, when it started to celebrate Amazon’s 20th anniversary. It’s Amazon’s biggest savings day, with tons of sales exclusively for Prime members (yep, you do have to have a Prime account to participate).

When is Amazon Prime Day?

“Day” is underselling it — Amazon Prime Day actually lasts 48 hours. This year, it take place from July 16 through July 17; it officially kicked off at midnight PDT, July 16.

the cat litter box in white
Catlink Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box
$600
$500
Arf Pets Self Cooling Mat Pad
Arf Pets Self Cooling Mat Pad
$90
$60
earth rated dog poop bags
Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags
$17
$11
the cat carrier in blue
Petkit Pet Backpack Carrier
$70
$50
the ceramic bowls with wood holder
Fukumaru Elevated Cat Ceramic Bowls
$38
$21
the collar in red
PetSafe Martingale Collar
$11
$8
the pet camera in white
Vimtag Pet Camera
$60
$40
nina ottosson outward hound
Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Brick Interactive Puzzle Toy
$13
$8
Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder Upgraded
Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder
$30
$23
water fountain in white
Veken Pet Fountain
$27
$20
white Google Nest Cam
Google Nest Cam
$100
$70
cat dancer wand
Cat Dancer
$10
$7
dog in calming grey bed
Nonofish Small Dog Calming Bed
$30
$15
coldest dog bowl
Coldest Stainless Steel Dog Bowl
$28
$24
pet camera in white with black lens
Blink Mini Compact Smart Camera
$30
$15
chom chom hair roller in white and red
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
$28
$25
chuckit ultra ball
ChuckIt! Ultra Ball
$14
$5
gonicc nail clippers
Gonicc Pet Nail Clippers
$13
$10
blue interactive dog toy treat dispenser
Dr Catch Dog Puzzle Toy
$13
$9
saolife cat laser
Saolife Automatic Cat Laser
$21
$16
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Tornado Puzzle
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Tornado Puzzle
$16
$8
orsda interactive cat toy
ORSDA Interactive Cat Toy
$32
$24
white dog in a pin striped car seat
Bloblo Pet Car Seat
$79
$59
awoof snuffle mat
AWOOF Snuffle Feeding Mat
$15
$12
the cat toy in white and pink
Trixie Brain Mover Strategy Cat Toy
$24
$13
grey canopy bed
PRAISUN Outdoor Dog Bed
$60
$40
pro pet grooming kit in white
Neabot P1 Pro Pet Grooming Kit and Vacuum
$180
$96
blue ring dog toy
Petstages Orka Tire Treat-Dispensing Chew Toy
$20
$18
interactive cat toy
Petstages Buggin’ Out Puzzle & Play Cat Game by Nina Ottosson
$19
$15

Sio Hornbuckle

Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.

