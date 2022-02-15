Presidents’ Day has always been clouded in a bit of confusion. One big question usually looms in casual conversation: Is it Lincoln’s birthday or Washington’s? I think the answer is neither but let’s be real — Presidents’ Day is about sales and a nationally recognized three-day weekend. Given there’s nothing we’d rather do than spend a day off with our pets, we might as well grab the sales that are for them. Below, a few deals to consider for our cats and dogs on Presidents’ Day 2023.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Harry Barker Giraffe Cotton Canvas Dog Bed Cover opens in a new tab $ 75 $ 37 $ 37 Never one to turn down a sale, just because Harry Barker’s sale isn’t Presidents ’ Day specific doesn’t mean we aren’t shopping it. Simultaneously unique and classic, this giraffe-print cotton dog bed is the perfect upgrade for any pet parent who has taken a lint roller to their pup’s white bed more times than they can count. It’ll add a nice pop of texture to your space, and your pup will appreciate snoozing on a bed that isn’t completely deflated from years of use. $37 at Harry Barker opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Happy and Polly Sleeping in the Bowl Cat Tree opens in a new tab $ 120 $ 95 $ 95 Happy and Polly’s sale — 30 percent off their quirky line of cat trees, water fountains, litter box, and carriers — is a rarity that we’ll be shopping until every product is out of stock. Cat trees are another item cats literally tear through, which is why we’ll always leap at a deal in this category, so your kitties can leap, lunge, stretch, and scratch their way through their new jungle gym, without damage to your furniture — or peace of mind. $95 at Happy and Polly opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Petkit Pura X Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box opens in a new tab $ 799 $ 569 $ 569 At over $200 off on Amazon, there’s no better time to treat your cat to a Petkit auto litter box than the present moment. Litter boxes can be expensive, and they’re probably our least favorite things to restock for our cats — because no matter how pretty they may look on the outside, they’re still full of sh*t. However, we’ll make an exception for the Petkit automatic litter box; it does all of the heavy lifting for us. Plus, the Pura X’s connected app allows you to schedule your litter box’s cleaning, because — let’s be honest — we run on our cats’ timelines. $569 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera opens in a new tab $ 100 $ 70 $ 70 Have you ever been curious about what your dog or cat gets up to while you’re out of the house? Now you don’t have to wonder. Made with infrared night vision, you can see if your pet really is throwing that rager you sometimes suspect, or if they are simply snoozing, as they claim. Plus, it’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can give your pet a heads up that you’re on your way home. Only on sale until Presidents’ Day, you’re doing to want to act on this deal pretty fast. $70 at Arlo opens in a new tab