Be honest: You’re following a pet influencer (or 20). They’re pretty much the best thing about social media. And our own pets? Well, they are celebrities to us. But we can’t exactly spend all our the time (or money) scouring stores for the trendiest, star-worthy pet products. That’s where Target’s newest collection comes in.

Target’s limited edition “Cuddle Collab” is inspired by six social media pet influencers: Ellie and Emma opens in a new tab , who are therapy dogs; Zelda, Titus and Brave opens in a new tab , who feature in their cat dad’s entertaining and informative videos; Popeye opens in a new tab , a foodie; Ghost and Wren opens in a new tab , two fashionistas; Maple Cat opens in a new tab , who promotes self care with encouraging captions; and Baloo and Pan, opens in a new tab an adventurous dog and cat pair who are best friends.

These six influencers bring their voice and style to the Cuddle Collab. A sushi roll dog toy? That’s all Popeye. Friendship bracelets? Look no further than BFFs Baloo and Pan. The line includes walking accessories, beds, toys, and much more — including some treats for humans.

“We know shoppers turn to Target to help them care for their families, and for millions of people — including 70 percent of Target guests — pets are family,” said Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Jill Sando, in a press release. “The Cuddle Collab is all about celebrating our pets, and it’s a fun way to extend our design expertise to the entire family — pets and the people who love them.”

Below are some of our favorite products from the Cuddle Collab available now. Shop the line while supplies last.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. The Cuddle Collab is a limited edition line, so there's a chance these picks sell out.