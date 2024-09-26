Target’s New Limited Edition "Cuddle Collab" Line Is Inspired By Pet Influencers · Kinship

Target’s Insta-Worthy “Cuddle Collab” Will Make You and Your Pet Feel Like a Star

The limited edition drop features over 180 items inspired by pet influencers.

by Sio Hornbuckle
September 25, 2024
Photo: Felisha Tolentino courtesy of Target

Be honest: You’re following a pet influencer (or 20). They’re pretty much the best thing about social media. And our own pets? Well, they are celebrities to us. But we can’t exactly spend all our the time (or money) scouring stores for the trendiest, star-worthy pet products. That’s where Target’s newest collection comes in.

Target’s limited edition “Cuddle Collab” is inspired by six social media pet influencers: Ellie and Emma, who are therapy dogs;  Zelda, Titus and Brave, who feature in their cat dad’s entertaining and informative videos; Popeye, a foodie; Ghost and Wren, two fashionistas; Maple Cat, who promotes self care with encouraging captions; and Baloo and Pan, an adventurous dog and cat pair who are best friends.

These six influencers bring their voice and style to the Cuddle Collab. A sushi roll dog toy? That’s all Popeye. Friendship bracelets? Look no further than BFFs Baloo and Pan. The line includes walking accessories, beds, toys, and much more — including some treats for humans.

“We know shoppers turn to Target to help them care for their families, and for millions of people — including 70 percent of Target guests — pets are family,” said Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Jill Sando, in a press release. “The Cuddle Collab is all about celebrating our pets, and it’s a fun way to extend our design expertise to the entire family — pets and the people who love them.”

Below are some of our favorite products from the Cuddle Collab available now. Shop the line while supplies last.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. The Cuddle Collab is a limited edition line, so there's a chance these picks sell out.

Smol dog and cat tag
Dog and Cat “SMOL” Collar Tag
$5

The cutest tag for your cutest pet.

$5 at Target
Cat toy wand Target
Found Objects Cat Toy
$5

Elevate your cat's very favorite toy: the stuff they dug out from under the couch.

$5 at Target
Sushi roll dog toy
Sushi Roll Rope Dog Toy
$5

Even dogs can't get enough sushi.

$5 at Target
Good human and good boy keychain and tag
“Good Human” and “Good Boy” Keychain and Collar Tag Set
$10

Because you and your pet both deserve a treat.

$10 at Target
Snack lick mat
Silicone Lick Mat
$10

Help your own little snack bandit slow down and relax while he does his very favorite thing.

$10 at Target
Best friends collar
“Best Friends” Dog Collar
$10
I'm more of a dog person sweater
I’m More Of A Dog Person” Turtleneck Sweater
$30

The world needs to know where you stand.

$30 at Target

Sio Hornbuckle

Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.

