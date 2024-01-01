Crates, Carriers & Travel Gear · Kinship

crates, carriers & travel gear

Shop the safest pet essentials for at home and on the road—from dog crates to cat carriers and pet seat belts.

Woman holding her small white dog in the air.

As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.

Gray cat in a yellow pet carrier

The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.

collage of person and pet products

Your foster dog needs love — but they also need stuff.

Femme-presenting pet parent feeding their dog a treat in the kitchen

Support these LGBTQ+ animal lovers by shopping their design-forward pet beds, carriers, supplements, and more.

A Young Man and His Pup at the Pet Shop.

Every pup can benefit from a little retail therapy—and you deserve to feel at ease, too.

Woman kisses her pitbull dog outside.

Support AAPI innovators and spoil your pet at the same time—it’s a win-win.

a person surrounded by amazon pet deals day products

It’s time to splurge on your BFF.

Susan Alexandra and a small brown dog.

You’re probably already supporting these beloved stores, but March is as good a time as any to spoil your pet.

Woman opening package with her small white dog.

Spoil your pets during Amazon’s longest sales event yet.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Dog seat-belted in a car

All the essentials you need to hit the road with your co-pilot, from dog seatbelts to crash-tested carriers.

Two small dogs standing on a table wearing hoodies

The pet lifestyle brand’s creations are simply too pretty to be called toys. (The rest of their accessories are pretty gorgeous, too.)

Happy Chihuahua dog running outdoors wearing blue jacket in winter snow

Ski-club balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm, and more gear to help outdoorsy pet parents get the most out of the season.

Jack Russell dog in backseat of s car wearing a safety harness and seat belt

Hitting the road with your dog? Make sure they're safe with this helpful advice.

black friday cyber monday 2022 pet deals

All the best savings for you and your pet to cash in on Cyber Monday.

Dog sitting in a dog carrier

Here’s a step-by-step guide, plus all the essentials, from airline-compliant carriers to calming chews.

