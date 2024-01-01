As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.
crates, carriers & travel gear
Shop the safest pet essentials for at home and on the road—from dog crates to cat carriers and pet seat belts.
The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.
Your foster dog needs love — but they also need stuff.
Get your fix of Kinship
We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.
Support these LGBTQ+ animal lovers by shopping their design-forward pet beds, carriers, supplements, and more.
Every pup can benefit from a little retail therapy—and you deserve to feel at ease, too.
Support AAPI innovators and spoil your pet at the same time—it’s a win-win.
It’s time to splurge on your BFF.
You’re probably already supporting these beloved stores, but March is as good a time as any to spoil your pet.
Spoil your pets during Amazon’s longest sales event yet.
Ask a Vet
Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.
All the essentials you need to hit the road with your co-pilot, from dog seatbelts to crash-tested carriers.
The pet lifestyle brand’s creations are simply too pretty to be called toys. (The rest of their accessories are pretty gorgeous, too.)
Ski-club balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm, and more gear to help outdoorsy pet parents get the most out of the season.
How to Keep Your Dog Safe in the Car
Hitting the road with your dog? Make sure they're safe with this helpful advice.
All the best savings for you and your pet to cash in on Cyber Monday.
Here’s a step-by-step guide, plus all the essentials, from airline-compliant carriers to calming chews.