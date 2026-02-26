10 Best Dog Strollers of 2026

Dog strollers often get a bad rap. Instead of the functional dog gear they are, they’re assumed to be cutesy and over the top. In reality, dog strollers can be the difference between getting to bring your dog with you and leaving them at home. After all, not all pups have the stamina, long legs, or strength to go on long walks and runs. That’s where dog strollers can be a saving grace.

These gadgets let you enjoy the adventures of your life with your four-legged friend(s) along for the ride. But make no mistake, not all dog strollers are created equally. The best dog strollers showcase stable, shock-absorbing wheels, safety features like internal leashes and locking zippers, and storage for you, the pusher.

Our top dog stroller picks

To save you from sorting through the hundreds of options online, we rounded up the 10 best dog strollers on the market. Check them out below.

How to choose the dog stroller that’s right for you

What size dog stroller should I buy?

Dog strollers are sold in various sizes to be suitable for your pup’s weight and overall measurements. While not every stroller has size options, there are plenty of strollers to choose from for every dog shape and size.

How safe are dog strollers?

As long as your dog is agreeable to being in a dog stroller, they’re quite safe. If they have a tendency to jump ship, look for a stroller with a leash attachment to keep them put. Additional features that enhance safety include big, sturdy wheels, built-in brakes, and all-encompassing mesh shields and covers that can prevent them from leaping.

What is the best type of dog stroller?

Dog strollers are available in multiple silhouettes, including joggers, wagons, carts, and multi-use designs that double as carseats. The best type of dog stroller for you will depend on your and your dog’s unique needs.

Are dog strollers expensive?

Dog strollers are sold at a range of prices, some as affordable as $40, with others surpassing $250. The more expensive the stroller, the more features it often has. Additionally, the higher the investment, the more durable the stroller tends to be.

Our top Kinship-reviewed picks for dog strollers

Best jogger

Pet Gear No-Zip Push Button Pet Stroller
The Pet Gear No-Zip Push Button Pet Stroller is a dream for joggers and runners — and their pups! Designed with large wheels, a zipper-free locking carriage, undercarriage storage, and an elevated paw rest for your pup to pose and peer out, there's so much to love about the Pet Gear No-Zip Push Button Pet Stroller. Weight capacity: 70 pounds

Pros

Cushy and durable 12-inch Air Ride tires.

Water-resistant nylon design.

Zipperless design.

Interior bolster pad.

Convertible breathable mesh weather cover.

Storage bin beneath the carriage.

Cons

Some shoppers report that the wheels are hard to lock in place.

Some shoppers report that the metal frame bends easily.

Overall review

We love how easy it is to fold up this dog stroller, and it’s the perfect size to maneuver easily over sidewalks while also having extra storage room in the bin beneath the carriage. Although some report that the wheels can be tricky to lock fully in place, once they’re set, you’ll find that they roll easily over a variety of different landscapes, from pavement to gravel.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best multifunctional

Pros

Chic aesthetic.

Four wheels for added stability.

Convertible breathable mesh weather cover.

Shock absorbers for smooth walks and runs.

Storage bin beneath the carriage.

The detachable carriage can be used as a carrier or a car seat.

Cons

Some shoppers report that the zippers don’t lock well, and antsy pets may be able to escape.

Overall review

A big plus that we found with this pet stroller: the compartment doubles as a car seat for your pup (and it even has a place for a seatbelt to slide through easily). Although sturdy in its construction, this stroller is easy to install and fold open and closed. The dash of pink is a fun detail, too! One caveat: The zipper can occasionally stick.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best for large dogs

Pros

High weight capacity.

Sleek aesthetic.

Built-in cupholder.

Rear brakes.

Convertible breathable mesh weather cover.

Shock absorbers for smooth walks and runs.

Storage bin beneath the carriage.

180-degree front and back mesh windows.

Cons

Some shoppers report that it’s not compact when folded.

Some shoppers report that the wheels are squeaky.

Overall review

This is a large stroller for a large dog and can easily fit a Labrador or a Golden Retriever. The shock absorbers make for a smooth walk or run — not always easy to find in a stroller of this size — and we found the design of it to be well-thought-out and clearly designed. Because of its size, though, it can be heavy, and difficult to fit through some doors. Some reviewers found that breaking it down could also be tricky for that reason.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best covered

Saudism Foldable Dog Carriage
Think your large breed will prefer a cart over a taller stroller? The Amazon's Choice Saudism Foldable Dog Carriage allows them to easily hop in for the ride. While the carriage is designed to be super safe with a thick internal leash, it's not super plush, so be sure to add a blanket or pet pad for optimal lounging. And trust us, your pup will want to lounge — with 360-degree windows, they'll get to take in their surroundings even if they're not traversing them on paw. Weight capacity: 160 pounds

Pros

High weight capacity.

Spacious cart design.

Adjustable handle.

Back storage bag for cart operator.

Reflective seams along the sides.

All-around breathable mesh windows.

Roll-up front mesh window.

Internal leash.

Lockable rear wheels.

Cons

Some shoppers report that it’s bulky and hard to steer.

Overall review

This is another pet stroller that works great for large dogs and can support their weight. Some reviewers found that it could be confusing because it’s bulky, and the handlebar doesn’t always click into place. But this stroller makes up for it with smart features, like an internal leash and breathable mesh windows, that ensure your dog will get plenty of air as they ride along inside it.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Most stylish

PAWZIDEA 4-in-1 Pet Stroller
The PAWZIDEA 4-in-1 Pet Stroller is one of the most stylish dog strollers we've seen, with its high-quality aluminum frame and matte two-tone carriage. Looks aside, this dog stroller triples as a pet carrier and car seat, so you're bound to get ample use out of the stylish accessory. (Have a bigger breed? The stroller is available in cart form, too!) Weight capacity: 33 pounds

Pros

Stylish design.

Dual-latched, zipperless design.

The detachable carriage can be used as a carrier or a car seat.

Storage bin beneath the carriage.

Convertible mesh weather cover.

Internal safety leash.

One-foot breaking system.

Cons

Some shoppers report that the frame is difficult to align during assembly.

Overall review

Your pup will be looking chic inside this cleverly-designed dog stroller, which reviewers found to be both sturdy and lightweight — perfect to fold up after you’re done with your walk. Though on the smaller side, it can fit multiple small dogs, and its internal safety leash will ensure they stay put.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best side-by-side

LPOTIUS Double Pet Stroller
If you have two small pups who love to adventure together, add the LPOTIUS Double Pet Stroller to your cart. The dual-carriage stroller features a stylish design with ample safety and storage measures, making it as enjoyable for the pups as their human. Weight capacity: 44 pounds per carriage

Pros

Side-by-side design.

Convertible breathable mesh weather cover.

Mesh carriage windows for when pups lie down.

Storage bins beneath each carriage.

Internal safety leashes.

Back mesh windows so you can keep an eye on your pups.

Built-in safety brake wheels.

Cons

Some shoppers report that the wheels don’t roll smoothly.

Some shoppers report that the zippers are too easy for pups to open.

Overall review

If you have multiple dogs, or dogs of differing sizes, this double pet stroller is a game-changer. There’s plenty of storage space — storage bins are placed beneath both carriages, not just one. Plus, reviewers found that it was unexpectedly lightweight for its size, making it easy to push. One potential downside to be aware of, though, is that other reviewers occasionally found that the wheels didn’t roll as smoothly as they would like and that the zippers opened a little too easily.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best collapsible

Pros

Convertible breathable mesh weather cover.

Mesh carriage window for when pups lie down.

Storage bin beneath the carriage.

Cozy, removable sherpa lining.

Internal leash.

Locking zippers.

Reflective seams for visibility.

Collapsible design.

Cons

Some shoppers report that it’s difficult to collapse.

Some shoppers report that the mesh windows aren’t reinforced well enough.

Overall review

Reviewers found that this stroller was a breeze to collapse and fold up and rolled easily over asphalt trails and smooth pavement. It’s bumpier on sidewalks, though, as well as dirt trails, and taller dog parents might find that it’s a little short for them. Still, if you need a stroller that can be collapsed or set up quickly, this is an excellent pick.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best splurge