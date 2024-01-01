Shop the safest pet essentials for at home and on the road — from dog crates to carriers and pet seat belts. Before you know it, you’ll be at your destination safe and sound.

Your pet’s packing list might be tiny compared to yours, but they need a surprising amount of stuff when they’re out in the world. First off, you need a way to carry them, and that plastic carrier with scary metal bars is definitely not an option for your pet who likes things a little more...comfortable.

Soft carriers made from recycled materials and secure car seats, hammocks, or weekend carriers will keep your pet from anxiety-howling while you’re trying to get from A to B. And travel water bottles and bowls and food carriers (many of which are discounted) will keep them hydrated, full, and happy. Fewer complaints, more cuddles. Happy trails (and tails) to you!

Best Dog Tote

Best Mobile Pet Bed

Best Crash-Tested Car Harness for Dogs

opens in a new tab Sleepypod ClickIt Sport Car Safety Dog Harness opens in a new tab $ 117 Whether you’re planning a cross-country adventure or a weekend getaway, you’ll need the right gear. A squirming dog in the backseat is more than distracting for the driver — it’s super dangerous, too. “Car safety should be top of mind, so while a dog’s tongue slapping against their face in the wind is the picture of pure joy, keeping your pup contained in the car is a safer bet,” says certified dog behaviorist Lindsay Hamrick opens in a new tab . Taking your dog for a ride in the car doesn’t have to be a game of slip-and-slide when your leather cushions aren’t coming away nearly as unscathed as your pup. Ensure your dog stays in one place with this secure harness that has proven its safety chops through vehicle crash tests. Compatible with the universal seat belt loop and tested at the standard set for child safety restraints, Sleepypod’s harness will make sure your pet arrives safely to their next adventure destination. —Liza Darwin $117 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best Airline-Approved Pet Carrier

Best Cat Backpack

Best Pet Car Hammock

Orvis Grip-Tight Windowed Hammock Seat Protector $ 189 Ideal for medium and large dogs, this quilted hammock hooks onto your car’s front and rear headrests so your pup can spread out comfortably in the back seat. The water-resistant cover keeps the seat clean from dirt and pet hair, and the mesh window will allow you to keep an eye on your pup and for them to feel the cool of the AC on a hot day. More affordable dog hammocks are out there, but special touches like the no-slip backing and mesh paneling up front make the Orvis option worth the splurge. —LD Gives Back opens in a new tab $189 at Orvis

Best Pet Seat Belt

opens in a new tab Cooyoo Three Piece Retractable Pet Seat Belt opens in a new tab $ 11 Your dog is your cutest copilot, but what’s not cute are the dangers they face if they’re unrestrained. Having a pup unrestrained in the car — whether in your lap or curled up in the back seat — can cause them (and you) serious injuries. In some states, it’s illegal to drive with your dog unrestrained in the car, but a 2019 study opens in a new tab found that only 55 percent of dog parents in the U.S. restrain their dogs. “Unrestrained pets can cause accidents,” Christina Selter, a nationally recognized pet safety expert, tells Kinship opens in a new tab . “We buckle up our kids, we buckle up ourselves, and even our groceries. Why are we not buckling up our pets?” If you haven’t been restraining your dog in the car, now is the time to start. Cooyoo’s adjustable belt, made of durable material that will stand up to the sharp razor teeth of your restless dog, is here to help. You can easily clip your pup in and out of the seatbelt, providing a no hassle experience for you both. You want your dog to be safe, and they want to get out of the car as soon as possible. So, it’s a win-win. —Lisa McCormick and Hilary Weaver $11 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best Dog Goggles

Best Pet Sling Carrier

Best Pet Travel Water Bottle

Best Insulated Pet Food Carry Case

Best Kibble Doggie Bag

Best Pet Stroller

opens in a new tab HPZ Pet Rover Run opens in a new tab $ 286 Outside of LeBron James opens in a new tab , Father Time catches up to us all. And with that, come physical limitations and serious lifestyle changes. Naturally, this is no different for our aging pups. Like every human NBA player, senior dogs will eventually struggle to do what they love most — going for walks. But similar to a former All-Star transitioning to sports commentary, these dogs can still enjoy their favorite activity in a new way. All they need is a solid pet stroller, like the Pet Rover Run, and someone willing to push them in it. “These devices can allow people to take their dogs on ‘walks’ when they couldn’t otherwise,” veterinary behaviorist Dr. Valli Parthasarathy says. The Pet Rover Run can fit dogs up to 50 pounds and is designed for both walking and jogging. This makes the stroller an ideal tool for active animals unwilling to give up their speed rush. It can also help dogs maintain their most beloved outdoor activities associated with walks, such as simply enjoying fresh air or marking their territory. “Using a stroller can also allow stimulation and enrichment for the dog, which is still very important for senior dogs,” Dr. Parthasarathy says. She adds that strollers are particularly helpful for smaller senior pups who are experiencing decreased mobility, decreased vision, or other physical developments associated with aging. —SZ $286 at Amazon opens in a new tab $230 at Walmart opens in a new tab

Best Portable Cat Litter Box

opens in a new tab Petisfam Portable Cat Travel Litter opens in a new tab $ 26 The one big difference between traveling with your cat versus hitting the road with your dog is their bathroom needs. Your dog can pretty much pop a squat on any patch of grass but your cat really needs that litter box — and it needs to be the right litter box. “It is very important for cats to have wide boxes with an easy-to-access entrance, and keep in mind that a litter box with a cover/lid can trap in smells, which could deter cats from using the box,” says animal behaviorist Ruby Leslie opens in a new tab . “You’ll also want to avoid pellets or anything scented and choose sand/clay litters since they mimic natural substrates cats would use in the wild like dirt or sand.” This portable option from Petisfam is light and easy to carry, and has a zipper lid that will keep all that crumbly litter contained. It also comes with a storage bag for all your kitty’s travel essentials. Plus, it fits easily in the back of your car, leaving room for that extra suitcase your cat obviously packed full of their favorite toys. —HW $26 at Amazon opens in a new tab

