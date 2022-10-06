Dozer was just adopted, but you can meet more adorable, adoptable pups like him at Imagine Peace for Pups.

Your pet might like their natural scent, but you don’t. Here are supplements, shampoos, toothpaste, litter — everything you need to keep your pet feeling soft and shiny (and odor free).

On any given day, your dog likely prefers to smell like stale fritos, and while you want your pup to achieve all their dreams, you might prefer their odor comes across as a little less frito-forward and a little more, uh, clean. Your cat would probably like you to do as little as possible to change their environment — and definitely stay away from them with that water and shampoo. Unfortunately, everyone eventually needs a bit of a spruce, even if they don’t want one.

Your bathroom probably can’t compete with a full-fledged spa, but these products will make your pet feel as if the Wash & Brush Up people in The Wizard of Oz are attending to their every need. With natural ingredients, an eco-friendly focus, and products that take care of your pet from head-to-toe, you two can begin to find that happy medium between constant frito stench and freshly scrubbed, trimmed, wiped, brushed, etc.

opens in a new tab Ouai Fur Bébé Pet Shampoo opens in a new tab $ 32 For years, pet shampoos were functional at best, but now there are increasingly more elevated options to properly pamper our grubby little buddies — and some from well-known beauty brands you probably have in your own vanity. This is maybe the only time the idea of smelling exactly like your dog is a good thing. Ouai — which was founded by Jen Atkin, the Kardashians’ favorite hairstylist — incorporates the same signature scent into its pet shampoo that makes the brand’s human-hair range so addictive. Think: notes of orange, peony, jasmine, and musk, with no parabens, sulfates, or other potential irritants. If people see you taking long sniffs of your dog’s coat, you might get some looks — but once they get a whiff, too, they’ll understand. —April Long $32 at Ouai opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Oxyfresh Pet Dental Kit opens in a new tab $ 14 Veterinarian Dr. Lori M. Teller says: “Cats are very prone to gingivitis and periodontitis, which can be caused by a build-up of plaque and tartar.” That’s why it’s important to brush our pets’ teeth daily. For a natural option that gets the job done, go with this human-grade dental kit by Oxyfresh. Backed by vets and hundreds of five-star reviews, it is as comprehensive as the brand’s climate responsibility and sustainability plan. Plus, it’s flavor and scent-free, so even the pickiest of pups will approve — that is, if they even notice that you’ve sneaked a few drops of the water additive into their bowl. —RC $14 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Pride+Groom The Swipe Grooming Wipes opens in a new tab $ 18 Pride and Groom’s founders — who met and bonded over a love of animals while working at Vogue — launched their brand just a couple of years ago, offering different shampoos, conditioners, and other grooming essentials based on whether your fur baby has actual fur — or hair. The whole line smells amazing, thanks to all-natural ingredients like calendula extract for soothing itchy skin, marshmallow root for healing hot spots, and jojoba seed oil for unclogging hair follicles. Plus, Pride+Groom pays it forward, donating a portion of the proceeds to animal welfare groups and distributing their One Fur All conditioning shampoo opens in a new tab to shelters across the country. If you can’t wait for bath time, these antiseptic wipes moisturize the coats of both dogs and cats to minimize dander and, yep, the amount of fluff left behind on your couch. They’ve even earned a stamp of approval from Oprah, who says, “Hugs [with her dog Sadie] don’t leave me waiting to exhale.” —AL $18 at Pride+Groom opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Modkat XL Litter Box opens in a new tab $ 180 Certified animal behaviorist Ruby Leslie recommends thinking like a cat when it comes to choosing a litter box opens in a new tab . “It is very important for cats to have boxes with an easy-to-access entrance.” Well, Modkat’s XL Litter Box has not one, but two entrances. Created by a cat dad and his industrial-designer partner, Modkat is exactly what you might hope for when design and personal need collide. Its allure goes far beyond its good looks, too. The top and front-entry model is sensitive to individual cat preferences with a three-position lid — closed, half, or all the way open. If you’re worried about your and your cat’s eco-footprint, Modkat will dash all your fears. They are a certified climate-neutral company, and they’re constantly working to reduce their emissions even more. You can never be too climate conscious, but they’re pretty damn close. —Cory Turner $180 at Modkat opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Gonicc Pet Nail Clippers opens in a new tab $ 16 Unless you ventured out for a pandemic mani/pedi in the parking lot of a shuttered salon, you probably mastered trimming, filing, and painting your own nails in the past two years. But if you think your newfound nail art skills will come in handy when you take the clippers to your cat or dog, think again. Your pet’s nails require regular trimming to prevent them from cracking or tearing, which can be painful and lead to infection. “Ideally, you should start trimming your [pet’s] claws when they are young and more open to new experiences,” Dr. Lori M. Teller, a veterinarian and professor at Texas A&M University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences says. If that solution isn’t cutting it (pun intended — sorry) you can invest in a scratching post to do the heavy lift, then turn to your veterinarian or a professional groomer for upkeep. In the meantime, these Gonicc Clippers are a great addition to your at-home tools. They come with a nail file — great for polishing sharp corners — and are equipped with a safety blade to prevent accidentally cutting nails too short. Unlike cats, who have an innate need and desire to scratch, dogs suffer an even greater risk of overgrown nails. “Some dogs have clear nails, which allows you to easily tell how far the tip of the nail extends beyond the quick — that pink-to red-colored, blood-filled cavity that runs down the center of the toenail. If the nail extends well beyond the quick, it’s time for a pedicure,” Dr. Nancy Kay adds. Be aware that dogs with chronically overgrown nails may also develop lengthy quicks, so trim small amounts often. Kay continues: “It’s easy to hit the quick, and that can be painful for your dog. Also, a nicked quick bleeds, not enough to be harmful to your dog, but enough to sure as heck be harmful to your carpeting.” —KG $16 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Skout’s Honor Pet Urine Destroyer opens in a new tab $ 15 Nobody likes a pee stain, and they definitely don’t like the smell it leaves in its wake. But before you start scrubbing those (easily lickable) baseboards, pet parents should know that most cleaning products aren’t safe for dogs and cats. Between harsh chemicals and added fragrances, many common cleaning agents can do short- and long-term harm to your pets — and the planet. Enter: Skout’s Honor Pet Urine Destroyer. “Just like people are turning to more natural remedies and skincare for themselves, they are looking for the same thing for their pet,” says Skout’s Honor VP Jenny Gilcrest. This plant-based odor eliminator breaks down urine stains and eliminates unpleasant smells at the molecular level. The spray is safe to use on rugs, carpets, clothing, and other water-safe surfaces: you just cover the messy area in the product, wait five minutes, remove excess moisture with a cloth or paper towel, and wait for it to dry before pets or kids re-enter. Voila — no stain and no smell. —MW $15 at Skout’s Honor opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab NexGard Chew opens in a new tab $ 73 In the last decade, the pet market has seen a surge of oral prescriptions for flea and tick prevention. At the head of the pack is Nexgard, which works against black-legged ticks, American dog ticks, lone star ticks, and brown dog ticks — all of which are the most common ticks found in the continental U.S. “Tick control is important not just to take care of pets, but also to prevent establishing a transmission cycle where the pathogens can be transmitted to the humans in the household,” says Dr. Maria Esteve-Gasent, a professor at Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences. Each prescription, flavored chewable is effective for one month and is available in dosages for dogs between four and 121 pounds. —RC $73 at Chewy opens in a new tab

