Dog strollers are great and all, but what about when you want to traverse where wheels simply can’t? That’s when you need a backpack carrier to support your adventure. While dog backpacks are often associated with toy and small breeds nowadays, so many different versions exist, even medium and large breeds can be toted along, if need be.

Whether you’re shopping for a dog backpack carrier to bring a lesser-abled pup on a hike or to simply carry along as backup in case they get tired after reaching the peak, we’re here to help. Ahead, explore the 10 best backpack carriers we could find.

Our top dog backpack carrier picks

How to choose the dog backpack carrier that is right for you

What size of backpack should I buy?

Dog backpack carriers are designed to allow pups to sit upright while worn on your back or, in some cases, on the front. Just as not all dogs are the same size, nor are all dog backpack carriers. Quality carriers will clearly depict measurements and sizing, allowing you to purchase a pack suitable for your pup.

What safety features should I look out for?

The safest dog backpack carriers include locking zippers (or no zippers at all, if your dog likes to chomp zippers), thick, sturdy buckles, and, if it’s a pack designed to enclose small dogs, ventilation. Another key feature to keep an eye out for is padded neck holes for your pup’s safety and comfort.

Internal dog leashes are also helpful, as they will tether them to the pack. If you have a large dog, these leashes won’t do much in the grand scheme of things, but having something attached to their collar can make them feel more contained, which may prevent them from trying to jump out.

Should I purchase a front or back carrier?

Dog backpack carriers come in many functions and forms, but they all funnel into two types: front or back carriers. Generally, back carriers are more comfortable for the wearer and more suitable for dogs of all sizes. If you have a small dog (under 20 pounds), however, a front carrier may work well, particularly if your dog doesn’t like to be behind you.

What kind of price point should I look out for?

Dog backpack carriers are sold at pretty much every price point. You just have to determine how much you want to spend. That said, there’s no denying that more technical, well-designed packs come with a price tag that matches. Like so many things, you get what you pay for.

Our top Kinship-reviewed picks for dog backpack carriers

Our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

Best hiking

Pros

Smooth, high-quality zippers.

Roll-top peekaboo panel for pets.

Easy in and out.

Paneled, padded back for wearer comfort.

Middle and back zipper compartments for stowing.

Cons

Some shoppers complain that the pack is bulky, especially if stowing items beyond your pup.

Overall review

We like that the shape of this carrier gives your dog room to sit, rather than holding your dog upright. Shoppers reported the size of it as being ideal for 20-pound dogs. They also said it feels safe and secure on the wearer’s back. Some, though, found the pack bulky, while others liked this size.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best backpacking

Pros

Made of h igh-quality zippers and tear-and water-resistant ripstop polyester.

Paneled, padded back for wearer comfort.

Padded waist strap (with built-in poop bag dispenser) for extra security and comfort.

Supportive metal rod frame.

Ventilated, zipped mesh sides.

Detachable gear pack.

Cons

Some shoppers complain that the pack is too heavy with a large dog in it, with some suggesting not to purchase if your pup weighs over 40 pounds.

Overall review

Reviews of this backpack note that it is a sturdy, comfortable, and well-built carrier that is capable of fitting multiple dogs inside of it at once. However, shoppers are torn as to whether it’s heavy or not — some reviewers found it too intense, especially with a larger dog inside of it, while others thought it was fine. Depending on your athleticism and fitness levels, this carrier might be a little unwieldy — or just right.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best budget

Pros

Super affordable.

Breathable mesh design.

Roll-top peekaboo panel.

Two side zip storage compartments.

Padded straps and chest buckles for comfort and support.

Cons

Only suitable for toy and small dogs weighing no more than 15 to 18 pounds.

Overall review

Reviewers write that this carrier is bigger than expected and can fit both puppies and fully-grown small dogs. However, be forewarned that it’s not the sturdiest carrier on the market (though the hard bottom ensures that your dog will be both supported and comfortable). The low price tag, though, makes it ideal for shorter and more casual walks.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best splurge

Pros

Sleek design.

Front zip storage comfort.

Removable sherpa-lined interior.

Interior leash (albeit a flimsy one).

Ventilated mesh sides and front peekaboo panel.

Padded straps with chest buckle for comfort and support.

Cons

Expensive.

Only suitable for small dogs.

Overall review

Reviewers say that the high price tag of this backpack is worth it — “This is backpack was absolutely life-changing,” wrote one. Others noted that this carrier (which is only suitable for small dogs) allows your dog the option to either lay flat or sit up straight. It also comes in two different colors, a sleek black and a stylish mauve.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best front carrier

Pros

Lightweight, dual-wear design.

Adjustable velcro waist for optimal pup security.

Comfortable elastic neck strap for pup.

Breathable mesh.

Built-in tail hole.

Self-locking zippers.

Super affordable.

Cons

Some shoppers report that the pack runs large; consider sizing down for your pup.

Overall review

We love the variety of sizes available, though some reviewers say they all run large. Reviewers also say it’s well-made, the zippers move easily, and it’s a relatively lightweight design, making it comfortable both for the wearer and for the dog inside.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Most stylish

Pros

Stylish camo design.

Double-buckled front flap storage compartment.

Zip back laptop compartment.

Ventilated mesh top and sides.

Easy in and out.

Comfortable padded straps with carabiner loops.

Elastic mesh pockets on the sides.

Airline compliant.

Cons

Some shoppers report that it feels bulky.

Overall review

This is a spacious carrier with plenty of storage via its front and back pockets, though some might find the price on the higher end. Reviewers appreciated its pockets and view panels, though some reported that they found the addition of these features made the carrier feel bulky.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Most durable

Pros

Designed with durable ripstop polyester.

Includes an integrated harness for optimal security.

Easy in and out.

Ventilated mesh side panels.

Reflective seams for visibility.

Top buckles on each side, plus two adjustable straps per side.

Paneled, padded back for wearer comfort.

Storage waist belt and chest strap for extra support.

Cons

Some shoppers report that the colors aren’t accurate.

Some shoppers find the pack straps difficult to adjust.

Overall review

This carrier, observed one reviewer, “was clearly built with durability in mind.” Other reviewers noted the breathable mesh panels and ventilation as being particularly helpful, making this carrier an excellent pick for long-distance hiking and walks.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best for small dogs