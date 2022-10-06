Travel
In 2022, humans are getting out of the house and on the go again, which means pets — who have been spoiled with working-from-home parentsopens in a new tab the past two years — want to tag along, too.
Your pet’s packing list might be tiny compared to yours, but they need a surprising amount of stuff when they’re out in the world. First off, you need a way to carry them, and that plastic carrier with scary metal bars is definitely not an option for your pet who craves comfort. Soft carriers made from recycled materials and secure car seats, hammocks, or harnesses will keep your pet from anxiety-howling while you’re trying to get from A to B. And travel water bottles and bowls and food carriers will keep them hydrated, full, and happy. Fewer complaints, more cuddles. Happy trails (and tails) to you!
Best Car Seat
Best Insulated Pet Food Carry Case
Best Cat Backpack
Best Airline-Approved Carrier
Best Everyday Carrier
Best Travel Water Bottle
Best Dog Crash-Tested Car Harness
Best Car Hammock
