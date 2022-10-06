Shop the safest pet essentials for at home and on the road — from dog crates to carriers and pet seat belts. You’re on the go with your best friend, and nothing can stop you.

In 2022, humans are getting out of the house and on the go again, which means pets — who have been spoiled with working-from-home parents opens in a new tab the past two years — want to tag along, too.

Your pet’s packing list might be tiny compared to yours, but they need a surprising amount of stuff when they’re out in the world. First off, you need a way to carry them, and that plastic carrier with scary metal bars is definitely not an option for your pet who craves comfort. Soft carriers made from recycled materials and secure car seats, hammocks, or harnesses will keep your pet from anxiety-howling while you’re trying to get from A to B. And travel water bottles and bowls and food carriers will keep them hydrated, full, and happy. Fewer complaints, more cuddles. Happy trails (and tails) to you!

Best Car Seat

opens in a new tab OWOW California No.415 Carrier opens in a new tab $ 380 These OWOW California quilted car seats opens in a new tab will help your pet ride shotgun without the aggravation, keeping them both secure and stylish. This car seat/carrier combo is the perfect accessory for road trips opens in a new tab with smaller dogs — the No. 415 can hold up to 33 pounds of pup — allowing you to easily pop in and out of your car without wrangling your dog out of their seat and into a separate carrier. And, while it’s perfect for car travel, the No. 415 Car Seat Bag also comes in handy whilst going in between cars and public transport with your pup in tow. Still, the real luxury of this specific pet accessory is, well, the luxury. OWOW’s No. 415 boasts several well-thought-out details besides its impressive dual utility. To start, OWOW California offers the No. 415 in four stunning neutrals — beige, gray, pink, and mocha — each in a thoughtfully quilted, water-repellent cotton microfiber. The seat also comes lined with an antimicrobial fabric formulated to be gentle on your pet’s skin during long trips. And, perhaps most importantly, the bag features strong leather handles and loops that hook into your car seat to keep your pup safe and secure whether riding or carrying. Now, with the No. 415, pet parents are free to pursue their best lives, with one less ugly dog accessory attached. —Rebecca Caplan $380 at OWOW California opens in a new tab

Best Insulated Pet Food Carry Case

Best Cat Backpack

opens in a new tab Lollimeow Bubble Cat Backpack opens in a new tab $ 50 $ 38 $ 38 You can thank Taylor Swift for singlehandedly starting the cat backpack trend opens in a new tab . Of all the memorable scenes in Miss Americana (2020), cat parents will never forget watching Tay board a private jet with her Scottish Fold Olivia Benson ensconced in a leather backpack, glaring at the cameraman from a spacesuit-style bubble porthole. Not only are cat backpacks safe (as long as you zip them up), most cats are actually cool with them because squishing themselves into small spaces is kind of their thing. Just make sure it’s well-ventilated. And get them used to it at home — by leaving it out for them to crawl into on their own volition — before packing them up. Our favorite of the backpacks out there is this adorable bubble by Lollimeow. This large backpack provides plenty of room for your kitty — no matter their size — and features a rounded window for your cat’s viewing pleasure, plus mesh sides for ventilation. The straps are extra padded to support your back from the added weight if your kitty is carrying a few extra pounds opens in a new tab . —Caitlin Stall-Paquet $38 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best Airline-Approved Carrier

opens in a new tab Diggs Passenger Travel Carrier opens in a new tab $ 225 Given most airlines’ reputations for strict baggage guidelines, more than any other travel method there are ample carriers created specifically for flight. Diggs opens in a new tab ’ Travel Carrier features airline-approved dimensions and is designed to keep your pup comfortable while in the skies. It’s easy to clean, crash-tested for car travel, TSA-approved, and thoughtfully designed with a detachable cross-body strap, D-ring clip for your keys, and collar tether clip to secure your pet when the carrier is open. While this is an ideal carrier for flights opens in a new tab , Dr. Elizabeth Shines advises that longer trips may require additional care and consideration: “A person should also take into consideration how things will play out during layovers and other situations that prolong travel. For instance, travel by air often includes long layovers in large airports where one might have to walk a mile or longer to get to a connection! For this reason, a carrier with wheels that can be pulled rather than carried may be preferable than one to carry.” —SZ $225 at Diggs opens in a new tab

Best Everyday Carrier

opens in a new tab Wild One Everyday Carrier opens in a new tab $ 150 As all New Yorkers (and other suburban dwellers know), finding the right bag to carry your daily essentials (phone, keys, wallet, headphones, hand sanitizer, etc.) is a challenge all on its own. When you add a pup into the mix, dimensions, textiles, and durability become astronomically more important. With the stakes of both of your comfort being this high, it’s best to consult the experts, which is exactly what we did. The Wild One Carrier can be held in hand or over the shoulder, making it suitable for short walks or bus and train rides to the office, which can be pretty handy, according to Dr. Elizabeth Shines: “Carriers that are carried in hand are convenient because they can be set down as needed. They will fully contain your pet, provided they are appropriately zipped/snapped. They also create a barrier between the pet and other pets/people. This means no well-intentioned pets or people will be reaching out to touch the pet (which the pet may not appreciate opens in a new tab ).” So, you and your pup won’t have to stress on the subway platform. Their Everyday Pet Carrier is plenty chic, but the fact that its knit body is created out of 80 recycled bottles makes it all the more attractive. —Rachel Davies $150 at Wild One opens in a new tab

Best Travel Water Bottle

opens in a new tab Merci Collective Urban Oasis Water Bottle opens in a new tab $ 72 While many cities are quickly doubling down on their cat and dog-friendliness by offering communal water bowls at parks, outside of restaurants, or near hiking trails, the unfortunate truth is that these tend to house bacteria and other toxins your pet should surely avoid. The Merci Collective opens in a new tab Urban Oasis water bottle promises a source of clean water anytime, anywhere. Made of 100 percent eco-friendly and non-toxic materials, the bottle features a hard-sealed bamboo lid to avoid any chance of contamination to its borosilicate glass base. Not to mention, it has a hand-picked healing crystal stationed in the middle. It’s all part of the brand’s mission to design elevated everyday essentials that support pets and their owners on their healing journey together. —Dr. Lindsey Wendt $72 at Merci Collective opens in a new tab

Best Dog Crash-Tested Car Harness

opens in a new tab Sleepypod Safety Car Harness opens in a new tab $ 96 Whether you’re planning a cross-country adventure or a weekend getaway, you’ll need the right gear. A squirming dog in the backseat is more than distracting for the driver — it’s super dangerous, too. “Car safety should be top of mind, so while a dog’s tongue slapping against their face in the wind is the picture of pure joy, keeping your pup contained in the car is a safer bet,” says certified dog behaviorist Lindsay Hamrick, CPDT-KA. Taking your dog for a ride in the car doesn’t have to be a game of slip-and-slide when your leather cushions aren’t coming away nearly as unscathed as your pup. Ensure your dog stays in one place with this secure harness that has proven its safety chops through vehicle crash tests. Compatible with the universal seat belt loop and tested at the standard set for child safety restraints, Sleepypod’s harness will make sure your pet arrives safely to their next adventure destination. —Liza Darwin $96 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best Car Hammock

opens in a new tab Orvis Grip-Tight Windowed Hammock Seat Protector opens in a new tab $ 189 Ideal for medium and large dogs, this quilted hammock hooks onto the front and rear headrests so your pup can spread out comfortably in the back seat. The water-resistant cover keeps the seat clean from dirt and pet hair, and the mesh window allows you to keep an eye on them and for them to still feel the cool of that AC. More affordable dog hammocks are out there, but special touches like the no-slip backing and mesh paneling up front make the Orvis option a standout. —LD $189 at Orvis opens in a new tab

