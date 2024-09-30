The Best Amazon Prime “Big Deals Days” Pet Products to Save on Now · Kinship

Amazon Prime “Big Deals Days” Pet Products You Can Save on Now

There’s something for every dog and cat.

by Sio Hornbuckle
October 7, 2024
Young woman enjoying time with her shiba inu at home.
mahalo studio / Stocksy

It’s October, which means pumpkin spice lattes are back at Dunkin’, sweaters are being pulled out of the back of closets, and — most importantly for your spoiled pet — Amazon Prime’s annual Big Deals Days is back. For two days, you can save big on some of the best pet products on the market, from cat carriers to cuddly dog beds to stimulating puzzle toys. And hey, get yourself something nice while you’re at it — but we know who comes first.

What are Amazon Prime Big Deals Days?

Since 2022, Amazon has celebrated autumn with a 48 hour long sale. For Prime members, Big Deals Days offers millions of deals worldwide from all your favorite brands.

When are Amazon Prime Big Deals Days?

This year, Amazon Prime Big Deals Days will be October 8 and 9. It officially starts at 12:01 a.m. PDT.

Do you have to be a Prime member to shop Big Deals Days bargains?

Yep — you have to be registered on Amazon Prime to cash in on these savings. But if you’re not registered yet, it’s not too late. You can sign up now or start a free trial to shop the sale.

What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deals Days?

If you can dream of a pet product, chances are there’s some version of it on sale on Amazon during Prime Big Deals Days. Nail trimmers, catnip toys, pet cameras — they have it all, and for major bargains. Plus, new deals will be dropping as often as every five minutes. Below are some of our favorite pet products you can shop now.

the cat litter box in white
Catlink Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box
$440
$331
nina ottosson outward hound
Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Brick Interactive Puzzle Toy
$13
$8
multipet lamb chop
Multipet Plush Dog Toy
$30
$16
the vacuum in white
Bissell SpinWave Pet Robot
$209
$188
saolife cat laser
Saolife Automatic Cat Laser
$21
$17
dog in calming grey bed
Nonofish Small Dog Calming Bed
$30
$15
gonicc nail clippers
Gonicc Pet Nail Clippers
$13
$9
the cat toy in white and pink
Trixie Brain Mover Strategy Cat Toy
$24
$13
awoof snuffle mat
AWOOF Snuffle Feeding Mat
$34
$27
coldest dog bowl
Coldest Stainless Steel Dog Bowl
$28
$20
the cat carrier in blue
Petkit Pet Backpack Carrier
$70
$55
the collar in red
PetSafe Martingale Collar
$11
$6
Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder Upgraded
Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder
$30
$23
orsda interactive cat toy
ORSDA Interactive Cat Toy
$32
$24
the ceramic bowls with wood holder
Fukumaru Elevated Cat Ceramic Bowls
$38
$21
mateeylife lick mat
MateeyLife Treat Lick Mat
$10
$8
water fountain in white
Veken Pet Fountain
$27
$20
PAW BRANDS Puprug Memory Foam Orthopedic Dog Bed
PAW BRANDS Puprug Memory Foam Orthopedic Dog Bed
$125
$98
interactive cat toy
Petstages Buggin’ Out Puzzle & Play Cat Game by Nina Ottosson
$19
$7
Arf Pets Self Cooling Mat Pad
Arf Pets Self Cooling Mat Pad
$90
$60
AONBOY Cat Water Fountain
AONBOY Cat Water Fountain
$20
$17
cat dancer wand
Cat Dancer
$10
$7
chuckit ultra ball
ChuckIt! Ultra Ball
$14
$5
PEEKAB Cat Scratching Post Premium Sisal Toll Scratch Posts with Tracking Interactive Toys
PEEKAB Cat Scratching Post
$30
$27
white Google Nest Cam
Google Nest Cam
$100
$70
cat toy fish
Electronic Floppy Fish Cat Toy
$17
$10
earth rated dog poop bags
Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags
$17
$11
Chew King Natural Rubber Fillable “Frozen Feeding” Toy
Chew King Natural Rubber Fillable “Frozen Feeding” Toy
$17
$12

Sio Hornbuckle

Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.

