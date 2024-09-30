It’s October, which means pumpkin spice lattes are back at Dunkin’, sweaters are being pulled out of the back of closets opens in a new tab , and — most importantly for your spoiled pet — Amazon Prime’s annual Big Deals Days is back. For two days, you can save big on some of the best pet products on the market, from cat carriers to cuddly dog beds to stimulating puzzle toys. And hey, get yourself something nice while you’re at it — but we know who comes first.

What are Amazon Prime Big Deals Days?

Since 2022, Amazon has celebrated autumn with a 48 hour long sale. For Prime members, Big Deals Days offers millions of deals worldwide from all your favorite brands.

When are Amazon Prime Big Deals Days?

This year, Amazon Prime Big Deals Days will be October 8 and 9. It officially starts at 12:01 a.m. PDT.

Do you have to be a Prime member to shop Big Deals Days bargains?

Yep — you have to be registered on Amazon Prime to cash in on these savings. But if you’re not registered yet, it’s not too late. You can sign up now or start a free trial to shop the sale.

What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deals Days?

If you can dream of a pet product, chances are there’s some version of it on sale on Amazon during Prime Big Deals Days. Nail trimmers, catnip toys, pet cameras — they have it all, and for major bargains. Plus, new deals will be dropping as often as every five minutes. Below are some of our favorite pet products you can shop now.