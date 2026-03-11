9 Best Dog Crates for 2026
Help them find their safe place.
Think about how much effort you put into finding and creating your ideal home. Not only does the home’s design style and functionality come into consideration, but how conveniently it will mesh with your lifestyle plays a big role, too. While many might consider these people problems, dog parents know that the same careful thought should also be applied to crates.
After all, a crate is your pup’s special space — or, at least, it can be with dedicated training and a well-designed silhouette. Today, we’re here to help you with the latter. Ahead, find the nine best dog crates of 2026, including hard-sided and soft-sided silhouettes, eternally upright and collapsible designs.
Our top dog crate picks
We’ve searched everywhere for the best dog crates — read on to see which options are the best for your pup.
Best overall: Diggs Revol Collapsible Dog Crate
Best looking: Diggs Evolv Dog Crate
Best furniture-style: Frisco Double Door Furniture-Style Dog Crate
Best basic: MidWest Homes for Pets 36-Inch iCrate
Best dual-entry wire: MidWest Homes for Pets iCrate Fold & Carry Double Door Collapsible Wire Dog Crate
Best soft-sided crate: Amazon Basics 2-Door Portable Soft-Sided Folding Travel Crate
Best for small dogs: Amazon Basics 2-Door Top-Load Hard-Sided Travel Carrier
Best heavy duty: Impact Collapsible Dog Crate
Best crash-tested travel: Gunner G1 Kennel
How to choose the dog crate that is right for you
What size of dog crate should I purchase?
Dog crates should be large enough for your dog to comfortably walk in, turn around, and lie down. While some crates allow for upright sitting, that is not always the case, especially when it comes to portable travel dog crates.
What safety features should I look for?
The safest dog crates are well-ventilated and made of durable, chew-proof materials like metal and heavy-duty plastic. They feature tamper-proof locks to prevent escapes, too.
What is the best type of dog crate?
Dog crates exist in various forms, including wire and plastic crates, collapsible crates, carrier crates, and crates that double as furniture. The one you choose will depend on your lifestyle and needs.
How expensive are dog crates?
Dog crates can cost as little as $50 and as much as $800. While there’s something to be said about getting what you pay for, ultra-high investments are only worthwhile if your lifestyle requires the standout features of the design. In other words, don’t splurge if you don’t need to.
Our top Kinship-reviewed picks for dog crates
Best overall
Pros
Sleek wire and plastic design.
Traditional hinged front door; garage-style side door.
Collapsible design folds flat.
Removable leak-proof tray.
No assembly required.
Cons
Expensive.
Overall review
While this dog crate runs pricey, reviewers say that its sleek, elegant wire design and smartly-placed side door makes it a worthwhile purchase. And about that side door: One reviewer notes that “the design seems well worth it — especially because it has a garage-style side door, so you can style it more than one way in your space.”
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best looking
Pros
Slim, sleek design.
Hinged front and side doors.
Removable top for playpen use.
Comes with a puppy divider.
Disassembles when not in use.
Cons
While the crate comes apart when not in use, the parts don’t all clip together, which makes storage not as streamlined.
Overall review
Multiple reviewers note that this crate’s slim, sleek design make it an attractive addition to any room, with one shopper in particular remarking on the white color looking “a lot less harsh than black wire.” The top can also be removed to turn this crate into more of a playpen, but be forewarned: storage for this crate when disassembled can be unwieldy.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best furniture-style
Pros
Coated metal and stained wood design.
Doubles as a side table with a 150-pound shelf capacity.
Dual-latch front and side doors.
Sold in brown and black.
Easy-to-remove pan.
Cons
Assembly required.
Some shoppers report that the wood pieces come chipped.
Overall review
Shoppers love that this dog crate is so easy to clean and are also big fans of the simple and straightforward assembly. (“Fits in like a piece of furniture,” writes one). If you’re looking for a crate that you won’t have to assemble, this might not be the best choice for you, but it’s an excellent pick if you’re OK with a little elbow grease.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best basic
Pros
Ventilated wire design.
Single double-latch door.
Designed with rounded interior edges.
Removable leak-proof plastic pan.
Folds flat.
Cons
Some shoppers report that the wires are rough and cause scratches and cuts during escape attempts.
Overall review
If you have a dog who chews and claws at everything, you’re in luck: Shoppers report that this crate can withstand even the strongest dog jaws. Reviewers also noted this crate’s sturdily-built and leak-proof plastic pan, and its double-latch door.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best dual-entry wire
Pros
Ventilated wire design.
Two double-latch doors.
Designed with rounded interior edges.
Removable leak-proof plastic pan.
Folds flat.
Cons
Some shoppers report that the latches don’t always align well.
Some shoppers report that sneaky pups can outsmart the latches.
Overall review
Several reviewers noted that this dog crate has two doors, a unique feature that makes it easier to set up in multiple different ways throughout multiple different rooms. If you’re looking for a bigger crate for your dog, this is a great option.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best soft-sided
Pros
Front and top double-zipper doors.
Well-ventilated fabric and mesh design.
A bit darker inside for a more den-like retreat.
Durable PVC frame ensures the crate maintains its shape.
Lightweight.
Collapsible design folds flat.
Cons
Some shoppers report that it’s not suitable for heavy chewers.
Overall review
Reviewers note that this crate has a “really solid, nice quality,” but that the softness of the fabric means that it might not be the best fit for heavy chewers.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best for small dogs
Pros
Traditional hard-sided kennel.
Enclosed, den-like feel.
Ventilated wire door and plastic side panels.
Tamper-proof dual-squeeze front door lock.
Top hinge door for easy pet placement and treat-assisted training.
Easy to clean.
Cons
Only suitable for small dogs up to 20 pounds.
Some shoppers report that the top door feels flimsy.
Deconstructable, but doesn’t fold flat.
Overall review
Shoppers love how durable this classic pet crate is and how soothing its enclosed space can feel for dogs (puppies especially). It’s excellent for travel, too.