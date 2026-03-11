Think about how much effort you put into finding and creating your ideal home. Not only does the home’s design style and functionality come into consideration, but how conveniently it will mesh with your lifestyle plays a big role, too. While many might consider these people problems, dog parents know that the same careful thought should also be applied to crates.

After all, a crate is your pup’s special space — or, at least, it can be with dedicated training and a well-designed silhouette. Today, we’re here to help you with the latter. Ahead, find the nine best dog crates of 2026, including hard-sided and soft-sided silhouettes, eternally upright and collapsible designs.

Our top dog crate picks

We’ve searched everywhere for the best dog crates — read on to see which options are the best for your pup.

How to choose the dog crate that is right for you

What size of dog crate should I purchase?

Dog crates should be large enough for your dog to comfortably walk in, turn around, and lie down. While some crates allow for upright sitting, that is not always the case, especially when it comes to portable travel dog crates.

What safety features should I look for?

The safest dog crates are well-ventilated and made of durable, chew-proof materials like metal and heavy-duty plastic. They feature tamper-proof locks to prevent escapes, too.

What is the best type of dog crate?

Dog crates exist in various forms, including wire and plastic crates, collapsible crates, carrier crates, and crates that double as furniture. The one you choose will depend on your lifestyle and needs.

How expensive are dog crates?

Dog crates can cost as little as $50 and as much as $800. While there’s something to be said about getting what you pay for, ultra-high investments are only worthwhile if your lifestyle requires the standout features of the design. In other words, don’t splurge if you don’t need to.

Our top Kinship-reviewed picks for dog crates

Best overall

opens in new tab Diggs Revol Collapsible Dog Crate opens in new tab $ 799 The Diggs Revol Dog Crate opens in new tab might be one of the newest, most modern designs on the market, but in the eight years since its Kickstarter debut, it’s established itself as the crème de la crème of dog crates. In addition to being arguably the best-looking dog crate on the market, with its bright white and brushed-silver silhouette, it features smooth edges and rounded corners, a traditional front door with an escape-proof double-latch handle, a unique garage-style side door, and a top hinged panel for easy treat dispensing. What’s more, it’s collapsible and has built-in wheels for extra-easy transport. This dog crate is so exceptionally well-made, it’s literally manufactured in the same factories as some of the most reputable, high-end baby gear on the market. Admittedly, it has a price tag to match, but it’s one that thousands of shoppers have been more than willing to spring for and stand by once experiencing its elevated design firsthand. $799 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

Sleek wire and plastic design.

Traditional hinged front door; garage-style side door.

Collapsible design folds flat.

Removable leak-proof tray.

No assembly required.

Cons

Expensive.

Overall review

While this dog crate runs pricey, reviewers say that its sleek, elegant wire design and smartly-placed side door makes it a worthwhile purchase. And about that side door: One reviewer notes that “the design seems well worth it — especially because it has a garage-style side door, so you can style it more than one way in your space.”

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best looking

opens in new tab Diggs Evolv Dog Crate opens in new tab $ 300 After the success of the Revol Dog Crate, Diggs set out to launch an even sleeker, slimmer design in 2023. The Diggs Evolv Dog Crate opens in new tab is the brand’s take on a traditional, paneled wire crate, but boy, is it so much better. From its fashion-forward, silver-and-white frame and spacious diamond-shaped wire panels to its smooth edges and double dual-latch, tamper-proof doors, the Diggs Evolv Dog Crate is a sight to behold and a safe space where your dog will instantly feel at home. Another highlight of the crate is that the top can be left off so it transforms into a playpen. Just keep in mind that, generally speaking, crates shouldn’t be too spacious; that might interfere with successful potty training. If you’re specifically looking for a high-end dog play pen, however, simply consider sizing up from your pup’s typical crate size. $300 at PetSmart opens in new tab

Pros

Slim, sleek design.

Hinged front and side doors.

Removable top for playpen use.

Comes with a puppy divider.

Disassembles when not in use.

Cons

While the crate comes apart when not in use, the parts don’t all clip together, which makes storage not as streamlined.

Overall review

Multiple reviewers note that this crate’s slim, sleek design make it an attractive addition to any room, with one shopper in particular remarking on the white color looking “a lot less harsh than black wire.” The top can also be removed to turn this crate into more of a playpen, but be forewarned: storage for this crate when disassembled can be unwieldy.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best furniture-style

Pros

Coated metal and stained wood design.

Doubles as a side table with a 150-pound shelf capacity.

Dual-latch front and side doors.

Sold in brown and black.

Easy-to-remove pan.

Cons

Assembly required.

Some shoppers report that the wood pieces come chipped.

Overall review

Shoppers love that this dog crate is so easy to clean and are also big fans of the simple and straightforward assembly. (“Fits in like a piece of furniture,” writes one). If you’re looking for a crate that you won’t have to assemble, this might not be the best choice for you, but it’s an excellent pick if you’re OK with a little elbow grease.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best basic

Pros

Ventilated wire design.

Single double-latch door.

Designed with rounded interior edges.

Removable leak-proof plastic pan.

Folds flat.

Cons

Some shoppers report that the wires are rough and cause scratches and cuts during escape attempts.

Overall review

If you have a dog who chews and claws at everything, you’re in luck: Shoppers report that this crate can withstand even the strongest dog jaws. Reviewers also noted this crate’s sturdily-built and leak-proof plastic pan, and its double-latch door.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best dual-entry wire

Pros

Ventilated wire design.

Two double-latch doors.

Designed with rounded interior edges.

Removable leak-proof plastic pan.

Folds flat.

Cons

Some shoppers report that the latches don’t always align well.

Some shoppers report that sneaky pups can outsmart the latches.

Overall review

Several reviewers noted that this dog crate has two doors, a unique feature that makes it easier to set up in multiple different ways throughout multiple different rooms. If you’re looking for a bigger crate for your dog, this is a great option.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best soft-sided

Pros

Front and top double-zipper doors.

Well-ventilated fabric and mesh design.

A bit darker inside for a more den-like retreat.

Durable PVC frame ensures the crate maintains its shape.

Lightweight.

Collapsible design folds flat.

Cons

Some shoppers report that it’s not suitable for heavy chewers.

Overall review

Reviewers note that this crate has a “really solid, nice quality,” but that the softness of the fabric means that it might not be the best fit for heavy chewers.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best for small dogs

Pros

Traditional hard-sided kennel.

Enclosed, den-like feel.

Ventilated wire door and plastic side panels.

Tamper-proof dual-squeeze front door lock.

Top hinge door for easy pet placement and treat-assisted training.

Easy to clean.

Cons

Only suitable for small dogs up to 20 pounds.

Some shoppers report that the top door feels flimsy.

Deconstructable, but doesn’t fold flat.

Overall review

Shoppers love how durable this classic pet crate is and how soothing its enclosed space can feel for dogs (puppies especially). It’s excellent for travel, too.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best heavy duty