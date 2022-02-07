art & home

Stuff that won’t clash with your home decor, from pet portraits and tchotchkes to pet cams and robo vacs.

Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.

Support these LGBTQ+ animal lovers by shopping their design-forward pet beds, carriers, supplements, and more.

shopping 10 Pet Brands Pledging to Save the Planet A few of our favorite brands participating in Patagonia’s 1% for the Planet global movement — makers of kibble to catnip to carriers.

lifestyle Sofie Birkin’s Art Is Feminist, Fantastical, and Fiercely Queer “I think the relationship between a woman and her animal companion can build out a character a lot — they’re more like witches’ familiars than pets.”

lifestyle How Artist Grace Miceli’s Dog, Tony, Helps Her Deal “I was like, ‘How can I draw myself without drawing my actual self?’ We have this sort of symbiotic relationship — he’s become this character that I’m able to explore things through...”

shopping Matching Bedding For Pets Who Don’t Sleep With Their Humans Colorful bed covers, quilted duvets, linen shams, and more make up these chic selections.

shopping Say Goodbye to Your Worries: Rooted’s Plants Are Safe For Pets Still looking for the perfect gift for that special someone (your friend who is obsessed with their pet)? This is the one.