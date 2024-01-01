As Kamala Harris has established, brat summer is for everyone. Dogs and cats included.
leashes, collars & harnesses
Hit the street with your pet in gear that’s comfortable, safe, and stylish—from dog collars to cat harnesses.
Your foster dog needs love — but they also need stuff.
Start saving right... now.
Growth Charts
So, you have a new, tiny family member? Well, we’ll help you track their growth, keep an eye on their health, and even predict how not-so-tiny they’ll become. Just add their weight to start.Start Chartingopens in a new tab
This summer, your pup deserves a little support.
The Best Dog Harnesses of 2024
Experts pick the best harnesses for every kind of dog—from flat-faced breeds to tiny teacups to escape artists.
Plus, scaling back on international shopping is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint.
Every pup can benefit from a little retail therapy—and you deserve to feel at ease, too.
Support AAPI innovators and spoil your pet at the same time—it’s a win-win.
Ask a Vet
Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.
With your pup in the sartorial mix, there will be no contest at the next Queen’s Ball.
You’re probably already supporting these beloved stores, but March is as good a time as any to spoil your pet.
Spoil your pets during Amazon’s longest sales event yet.
Pup-friendly champagne, heart-printed sweaters, and heartthrob-red walking gear to show your dog how much you love them.
The pet lifestyle brand’s creations are simply too pretty to be called toys. (The rest of their accessories are pretty gorgeous, too.)
Fetch one of these for the dog person in your life.