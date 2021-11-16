Covid proved to be a moment for dogs. With most people stuck at home, dogs became perhaps the only group who benefited from the situation. Whether it was due to loneliness, increased anxieties, or simply boredom, adoptions skyrocketed. Now, as the world slowly starts to return to some semblance of normalcy with stores and offices reopening, Petco is hoping to keep the momentum going with the launch of their Reddy store. Located in Manhattan’s Soho district, the store is the first of its kind for the company as its lone shop dedicated to not only a single brand but also one species.

According to its site, Reddy opens in a new tab is a premium lifestyle brand for dogs, complete with available apparel, collars, leashes, harnesses, beds, bowls, feeders and travel accessories. Following the brand’s initial launch in 2018, it quickly became one of Petco’s more popular offerings thanks to its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability leading to the concept of opening a flagship store.

“We’re calling it an urban basecamp for our guests — and new guests — to experience the brand,” said Petco’s chief merchandising officer, Nick Konat. It includes a fitting station in which customers can secure the perfect look and fit for their pet, as well as personalized options. At the store’s “customization table,” dog parents can monogram and modify products before heading out.

Of course, no lifestyle outpost would be complete without ample social media opportunities, and Reddy certainly understood the assignment. With Instagramable backdrops abound, a “Bark Board” for community updates and a pet polaroid wall, there are plenty of chances to digitally document the experience onsite.

The other half of the experimental shop is a “nutrition station” with food and treats aimed at appeasing unique nutritional needs. The section offers various supplements and complementary whipped cream cups for dogs. And while your pets are satisfying their sweet tooth, you can enjoy free wifi and mingle with other pet parents in the store’s lounge area.

Going forward, Petco plans to have Reddy offer exclusive products and deals available only in person at the shop. The brand also hopes to introduce an adventure concierge to help guests organize activities with their pets, along with a calendar of recommended monthly happenings in and around the city.